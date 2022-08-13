Read full article on original website
CNBC
Blumhouse's 'The Black Phone' shows that horror, and original storytelling have a place at the box office
Blumhouse and Universal's "The Black Phone" has surpassed $150 million at the global box office. The film had a production budget of $16 million. In passing this box office milestone, "The Black Phone" is the third-biggest horror film released since 2020. The film also shows the importance of lower-budget features...
Polygon
John Wick changed action movies forever. Here are 10 great examples to watch at home
One of the big releases currently in theaters is the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train. This adrenaline-fueled slice of cinematic absurdity about a speeding train traveling from Tokyo across Japan that just so happens to contain multiple hitmen battling over a mysterious briefcase is the ticket to catch at the moment for film lovers who value practical stunt work and fight choreography over bombastic CGI spectacle. The man behind Bullet Train is a director well-versed in the art of film action: David Leitch.
First Look at Netflix’s British Movie ‘I Used to Be Famous,’ Starring Ed Skrein, Leo Long (EXCLUSIVE)
In British director Eddie Sternberg’s feature debut “I Used to Be Famous” – produced by Collie McCarthy at Forty Foot Pictures for Netflix – two sides of the music world clash with each other. Netflix released the trailer for the film Monday (below), and Variety has been given the first-look images, exclusively. The film is one of the first to come out of Netflix’s U.K. Original Slate, commissioned by Fiona Lamptey, director of U.K. features. It will be released in select U.K. theaters from Sept. 9, and on Netflix from Sept. 16. Sternberg set out to create a film with “a...
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tears into Warner Bros. for scrapping 'Batgirl' instead of 'The Flash': 'In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem'
"The Flash" movie is facing controversy over its star Ezra Miller, who has been arrested twice this year.
Polygon
Netflix’s vampire movie Day Shift adds real bite to a classic action throwback
As films like Red Notice and The Gray Man seemingly become the standard for big-budget, action-oriented “Netflix Originals,” the streaming giant’s recent output is frequently criticized as not much more than “movies by algorithm.” Netflix’s feature films have often been homogenized, four-quadrant content, specifically engineered to garner clicks based on a few recognizable stars, plus just enough CGI-smeared thrills to distract audiences from how bloated and uninspired nearly every aspect of these massive productions has been. Netflix’s vampire battling action movie Day Shift feels like the antithesis of that pattern.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Netflix Movie
Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio is coming to Netflix soon enough. Here are six quick things we know about it.
'Event Horizon' at 25: Director Paul W.S. Anderson on his cult sci-fi film's stylish nightmares (exclusive)
Director Paul W.S. Anderson recalls making Event Horizon for the sci-fi classic’s 25th birthday
How Netflix Is Shaking Up Its Release Schedule With Guillermo Del Toro's New Horror Show
Netflix is trying out something new with Guillermo Del Toro's upcoming horror series Cabinet of Curiosities.
