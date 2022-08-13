Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Moore is being replaced at second base by Adam Frazier versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 191 plate appearances this season, Moore has a .192 batting average with a .707 OPS, 5 home...
Mariners reinstate OF Taylor Trammell, send him to Triple-A
The Seattle Mariners reinstated outfielder Taylor Trammell from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell,
Mets re-sign Travis Jankowski to minor-league deal
The 31-year-old hit .167 in 63 plate appearances over 43 games with the Mets in his first stint, and was designated for assignment in late July when the Mets acquired Tyler Naquin.
numberfire.com
Mariners position Sam Haggerty in right filed on Saturday evening
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty will man right field after Mitch Haniger was announced as Seattle's designated hitter and Carlos Santana was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Haggerty to score 9.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Jake Lamb versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 487 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .226 batting average with a .749 OPS, 19 home...
numberfire.com
Raimel Tapia in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Tapia is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 301 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .276 batting average with a .689...
numberfire.com
Whit Merrifield not in lineup Saturday for Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Merrifield is being replaced at second base by Santiago Espinal versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 445 plate appearances this season, Merrifield has a .241 batting average with a .636 OPS, 6 home...
Yardbarker
Angels' Shohei Ohtani to face Mariners in series opener
The Seattle Mariners hope to jump-start their offense when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday night. The task will be formidable, however, because they'll face Angels ace Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.68 ERA) in the opener. Seattle dropped two of three over...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Ramon Laureano (side) sitting out Monday
Ramon Laureano (side soreness) was not listed in the Oakland Athletics' lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano was pulled from last night's game due to soreness in his side, and is now absent from Monday's lineup. Skye Bolt will fill in for him in right field and will bat sixth against the Rangers.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Athletics Monday
Stephen Vogt will not start in the Oakland Athletics' Monday night game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will take a seat Monday as Sean Murphy takes over at catcher and bats third against Texas. Our models project Vogt for 1 home run, 5 runs, 4 RBI, and a .178 batting...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana left on Seattle's bench on Saturday
Seattle Mariners first baseman Carlos Santana is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Santana will rest on Saturday evening after Mitch Haniger was picked as Seattle's designated hitter and Sam Haggerty was aligned in right field. According to Baseball Savant on 246 batted balls this season, Santana...
Yardbarker
Mariners defeat Rangers for ninth straight time
Julio Rodriguez had a two-run single and fellow rookie George Kirby tossed 5 2/3 strong innings to fuel the visiting Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas. Mitch Haniger had three hits and Rodriguez added two more in his first game since...
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker not in Mariners' lineup Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker is being replaced in left field by Sam Haggerty versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 426 plate appearances this season, Winker has a .226 batting average with a .703 OPS, 11 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flores is being replaced at third base by J.D. Davis versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 413 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .252 batting average with a .777 OPS, 16 home...
