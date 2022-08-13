Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Get Stronger Without Lifting Any Weights
Soon after the pandemic started, dumbbells, kettlebells and basically every form of strength-training equipment sold out from stores -- and I felt secretly relieved. As someone who gravitates toward cardio workouts, yoga and body-weight exercises, I've always shied away from lifting weights. But as a fitness writer, I know how beneficial strength training is, and I've always felt obligated to do it more. When gyms closed and weights sold out across the US and the internet, I thought I had a solid excuse to keep up my weight-free workouts.
Golf Digest
Try this 10-minute workout for improved stability
While many golfers focus on speed and strength in the gym, but there’s another key area you should be training: stability. Without a stable base, golfers will often sway or collapse in their backswing. This results in the club getting off track—decreasing your consistency, speed and power. Incorporating...
A HIIT Arms Workout to Fire Up Your Biceps and Triceps Fast
Looking to fire up your arms, but don’t have a ton of time? This HIIT arms workout may be exactly what you’re looking for. In less than seven minutes, this routine will target both the front and back of your upper arms—your biceps and triceps. One time-honored...
Shop the Small Exercise Ball That Can Do It All — Just $14
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feel like your no-equipment workouts just aren’t doing enough? Hate the cost and inconvenience of a gym membership? Don’t want to waste the money and space on a huge home gym setup? We get it. Pretty much everyone […]
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
How much exercise you need to reach your fitness goals, according to experts
Better mobility, stronger muscles and bones, improved mental health, and the energy to do the things you want: exercise has a host of potential benefits for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level. But making an exercise plan—much less sticking with one—is a tall order for many people. Here, three experts share what you need to know to create a routine you can keep up for the long haul, even when you’re really busy.
Watch Bodybuilders Brett Wilkin and Charles Griffen Annihilate a High-Volume Back Workout
Brett Wilkin is a new school bodybuilder who quickly made a name for himself in the Men’s Open division. In a recent video, Wilkin teamed up with Charles Griffen to attack a strenuous high-volume back workout. Wilkin has been determined to reach the top of the sport ever since...
Fitness Specialist Kari Pearce On Why A Strong Core Is The Key To Fitness - Exclusive
At some point, we've all heard how important it is to have a strong core. Just as the core is at the center of the body, it's also at the center of many of the movements we perform on a daily basis. According to Harvard Health, our core muscles support bending, twisting, carrying, and reaching motions. They also play a crucial role in stability and balance, which helps prevent falls and injuries. And one of the core's most important jobs is supporting correct posture, which is essential to preventing chronic neck, shoulder, and back pain.
SHAPE
Lululemon Just Launched a Cross-Training Sneaker Built for Every Kind of Workout
Sneakers have come a long way from the clunky lace-ups that athletes used to wear for every single sport. This being said, the volume of new, advanced footwear tailored to individual workouts can be overwhelming. While there are undeniable benefits of shoes created specifically for activities like running or HIIT, you shouldn't need to switch out your sneakers multiple times a workout — which is one of the reasons Lululemon created a cross-training shoe built to do it all.
Chin-Ups vs. Pull-Ups: Which Is a Better Back Exercise?
When it comes to testing upper-body pulling strength, pull-ups are the gold standard. You can either muster the upper-body, core, grip strength to pull your chin over the bar or you can't. But there's another reason doing pull-ups is really hard for some people: shoulder discomfort. Pull-ups, which use an...
7 Steps to Help You Build a Healthy Relationship With Exercise
When I was in my 20s, I was what you'd call an overexerciser. I'd get up at 5 a.m. and head to the gym for at least an hour, then I'd walk two miles to and from work — even if it was below zero. Saturdays were for long...
Muscular Endurance Exercises and Workout Activities to Try
Muscular endurance exercises improve your body's ability to perform work over an extended period of time. Workouts can include strength training and circuits.
