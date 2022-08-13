ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

We need more big picture criticism

I haven’t felt good about watching this team in a competitive game since early last season. The growing pains so far have been worse than we imagined, and there’s little hope of things improving with the current squad. And yet our best hope of bringing in any new talent so far is just Adrien Rabiot?
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace

Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

6 thoughts from Saturday's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from Saturday's busy slate of action in England's top flight. Amadou Onana is going to be a lot of fun to watch this season for Everton supporters and neutral onlookers alike. The 20-year-old midfielder, signed earlier this week...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw

It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rotherham United 4-0 Reading: Bullied

We got so used to humiliating matches last season that you’d think the sting from today’s game wouldn’t be as bad, but no, this one hurts. Reading’s 4-0 thrashing at Rotherham was an embarassment and a serious setback to the confidence of everyone at the club at a time when maintaining morale is crucial.
SOCCER
SB Nation

FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER

