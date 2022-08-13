ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

More than 30 British holidaymakers 'struck down with diarrhoea and vomiting' after staying at a five star resort in Turkey with a 'dirty' pool and 'luke warm' food

More than 30 British holidaymakers are considering legal action after claiming they were struck down by gastric illnesses at a Turkish resort which 'had faeces in the swimming pool'. The group travelled to Mukarnas Resort and Spa in Antalya, Turkey, between July 9 and July 27 after booking through tour...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Time#Madrid#Wheat Bread#Beer Bread#Food Drink#Basque#Spanish
The Independent

Darwin Nunez madness stuns Liverpool given its unprecedented nature in Jurgen Klopp reign

Jurgen Klopp has seen his Liverpool players win the Premier League and the Champions League, watched them beat Barcelona 4-0 and Manchester United 5-0, but there was something he had never witnessed in his first 383 games as Liverpool manager. That changed on Darwin Nunez’s Anfield bow as, in something that had never happened in a reign that began in 2015, one of his charges was dismissed for violent conduct.“There is always a first time,” said the German, but his downbeat demeanour showed that this was one he would rather not have happened. Initially, he was not sure how...
WORLD
BoardingArea

Emirates and Agean Airlines commence their codeshare

Emirates is adding another codeshare partner to its network, with Aegean Airlines of Greece. The codeshare will allow passengers to benefit from increased connectivity to eight domestic Greek points via Athens, using a single ticket. Emirates will place its code on Agean-operated flights, providing customers with a convenient and seamless...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

One-of-a-kind Oldham church mural that was painted over given listed status

A "one-of-a-kind" church mural which survived being painted over has been granted Grade II listed status. George Mayer-Marton's The Crucifixion was awarded the status after a six-year campaign by Save Britain's Heritage. The mosaic and fresco in the Church of the Holy Rosary in Oldham was created by the artist...
WORLD
BoardingArea

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa to Leave Hilton. Review. Photographs.

The Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa hotel property — which is located across Patak Road from Karon Beach in Muang in Thailand and was acquired by Hilton back in 2003 — will no longer be a part of the Hilton portfolio effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2023, which leaves only two other hotel properties in Phuket which are part of the Hilton portfolio: the DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai and the Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao.
TRAVEL
ohmymag.co.uk

Portugal advises to avoid travelling to and from the country on these dates due to strike

Flight cancellations are expected to affect all itineraries to and from Portugal from August 19 to 21 due to wide scale industrial action in the country. Thousands of travellers will have their trips interrupted as civil aviation workers from Portugal’s Civil Aviation Workers’ Union (SINTAC) and the Commercial Aviation Staff Union (SQAC) are expected to walk out during those three days. Those looking to strike for higher wages include ground handlers, cabin crew, security staff and fire services, among others. According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, a spokesperson for one of the unions said:
ECONOMY
Thomas Smith

Spain Makes it Illegal to Set AC Below 80 Degrees

The country of Spain is moving ahead with a new law that will cause politicians to take some heat—literally. The law requires businesses to set their air conditioners to 80 degrees F or higher for the rest of the Summer. It also mandates a maximum heating temperature during the Winter.
The Associated Press

Major wildfire in Spain forces the evacuation of 1,500

MADRID (AP) — A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control Sunday, forcing the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province, firefighters said. The head of the local Aragon government, Javier Lamban, said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages. The wildfire, which began Saturday, developed a 50-kilometer (31-mile) perimeter in less than 24 hours, the local forest chief said. It’s estimated burned surface could be up to 8,000 hectares (20,000 acres), state news agency EFE reported. Those who fled took shelter in three different sports centers in nearby towns.
ENVIRONMENT
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy