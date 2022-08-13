Read full article on original website
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
1 dead, 9 injured in gas explosion at Missouri home
Authorities say one person was killed and nine others were injured Monday in a gas explosion at a southeast Missouri home. Capt. Barry Morgan, with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, said the explosion happened around 7 a.m. Monday in Wyatt. Morgan said authorities are trying to determine whether a water heater or stove are to blame.
Kentucky governor says flood relief session 'will happen'
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials...
Representative Randy Bridges Legislative Update
With summer coming to a close, it is time to start preparing for the school year. This school year is set to be a productive one, with 4.5 million dollars in education funds being given to districts state wide. I want to wish all students, faculty, teachers, and staff a...
