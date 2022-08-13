Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
A person benefited from Anne Heche’s organs after she was taken off life support
Anne Heche is no longer with us after she has been taken off life support. However, one of her dreams became a reality when she was able to donate organs to someone in need. “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” the star’s rep told...
New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance
Before Naomi Judd passed away, she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK!. "Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna, she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state," the insider divulges. Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee. In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time. “She used a weapon...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Mrs Brown’s Boys actor reveals strict way father Brendan O’Carroll keeps family cast members in line
Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll has revealed that being related to the lead star doesn’t ensure job safety on the sitcom.The actor is the daughter of Brendan O’Carroll, who created the sitcom and plays the main character, Agnes Brown.Fiona plays Maria Brown in the series, which returns for new episodes each Christmas.Despite appearing in the sitcom since it started in 2011, Fiona has said that her return to the series has always been dependent on whether she’s working to her full capacity.In a new interview, she shared the way that her father keeps everyone in line. “Dad has...
East End Capital Plans 16 Soundstages In Downtown LA’s Arts District
Downtown Los Angeles is going through a transformation and East End Capital is planning on building 16 soundstages in the Arts District. The 720-square-foot development would be close to the infamous 6th Street Bridge. East End Studios filed plans with the city to develop 15 acres of land at 6th and Alameda streets, according to Commercial Observer. The space would not only house 321,530 square feet of studio facilities, but it would include 293,320 square feet of office space, 106,570 square feet of production support, and 1,327 parking spots. “The existing and proposed amenities in the area, the sheer size of the...
