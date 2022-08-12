Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Reangsei Phos 'Talisman' Explores the Horrors of Superstitious Tendencies in Asian Households
After dropping out of Toronto Metropolitan University two years ago to pursue his passion in film, Reangsei Phos wasted no time in getting work on creating stories in the medium. Inspired by the likes of Haruki Murakami and the Safdie Brothers, Phos’ courage for taking his leap of faith was spurred on by the recent representation of Asians in the industry ushered in by Crazy Rich Asians, Parasite, and The Farewell.
Collider
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
thebrag.com
Ewan McGregor discusses possibility of joining the MCU
If you’re even a semi-famous actor these days, the question of whether you’ll eventually join the MCU will follow you around like a bad smell; if you’re in another huge cinematic universe like Ewan McGregor, the idea will be touted even more incessantly. The Obi-Wan Kenobi star...
BBC
Marriage - Meet the cast and creator
I’m trying, I guess, to write about what it is actually like to be a person, instead of what it is like to be a person on television or in fiction." Marriage follows married couple Ian (Sean Bean) and Emma (Nicola Walker) as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shares his uniquely unusual idea for a ‘Predator’ crossover
Stephen King is known to pepper many of his works with references and Easter Eggs that nod towards his own back catalogue, while the Predator franchise is no stranger to crossovers of its own across film, video games, comic books, and other forms of media. We’re not expecting the two to meet any time soon, but the legendary author has a suggestion nonetheless.
Raymond Briggs, Beloved Author and Illustrator of ‘The Snowman,’ Dies at 88
Raymond Briggs, the British writer and illustrator who delighted generations of children and adults with his beloved festive book The Snowman and many other, has died. He was 88. His publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the news on Wednesday. “Raymond liked to act the professional curmudgeon, but we will remember him for his stories of love and of loss,” Briggs’ literary agent Hilary Delemere told The Guardian. “I know from the many letters he received how his books and animations touched people’s hearts. He kept his curiosity and sense of wonder right up to the last.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRacism "Rife"...
Collider
10 Changes In Peter Jackson's 'The Hobbit' Trilogy From The Lord of the Rings Book
While grading examination papers at Oxford, J. R.R. Tolkien found a blank page and wrote, "In a hole in the ground there lived a Hobbit." Soon he was writing a story for his children that became The Hobbit. It has since never been out of print and inspires new generations of readers with its memorable characters, clever story, and strong themes of the dangers of greed over the comforts of home.
thebrag.com
Here’s how to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ in Australia
After months of rumours and intrigue, House of the Dragon is just one week away from its hotly-anticipated premiere. The Game of Thrones prequel is set 200 years before the events of that iconic series and follows the House Targaryen as they become involved in a bitter civil war. House of the Dragon is based on another George R.R. Martin book, 2018’s Fire & Blood.
The Verge
Guillermo del Toro is ready to share his nightmarish Cabinet of Curiosities with you
Though Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities began as a bound collection of the director’s nightmarish ideas that weren’t quite ready to be realized, each chapter of Netflix’s upcoming horror anthology based on the book will tell a fully fleshed-out story meant to push the boundaries of the genre. While Cabinet of Curiosities is del Toro’s baby, he’s just one of the many masters of horror with their hands on the eight-episode-long series, and in a new featurette, he breaks down just what all each of his fellow directors has brought to the project.
Somebody decoded Stray's mystery language
(The moody cyberpunk flavor text, not the adorable kitty cat meows.)
'Nope' sound designer Johnnie Burn reveals secrets of the sci-fi film's alarming soundscape (exclusive)
The acclaimed sonic wizard that built a "dome of sound" for Jordan Peele's sci-fi blockbuster. Award-winning British sound designer and re-recording mixer Johnnie Burn has an appetite for dark, compelling material when he’s searching for projects to lend his sonic talents to, and so his work on director Jordan Peele's new thriller, "Nope," was the perfect vehicle for building a multifaceted, immersive soundscape for audiences.
TV Fanatic
Cabinet of Curiosities: Guillermo Del Toro's Horror Anthology Series Gets October Premiere
Netflix has a Halloween surprise in store for fans of Guillermo del Toro. The streaming service announced Monday that the Award-winning director's new series will see the light of day in October. The anthology will give fans two stories per day, beginning Tuesday, October 25. If you prefer to watch...
NME
Kino on solo debut ‘Pose’, what’s next for PENTAGON and his artistic journey: “I still want to broaden my perspective”
It was only a matter of time until Kino made his official solo debut. Aside from being one of PENTAGON’s main songwriters and choreographers, he’s been sharpening his skills through various side projects since his debut in 2016. Take the collective M.O.L.A, for example, which also includes Jamie Park, WOODZ, Seventeen’s Vernon, and producers Nathan and HoHo; or his own SoundCloud, Knnovation, where he regularly uploads demos and solo experiments.
Puppeteers lovingly bring the Lion King alive one performance at a time
SAN JOSE -- Every day, Jürgen Hooper, brings the character of Zazu to life in the North American touring stage production of Disney's The Lion King. It is a show that has been mesmerizing audiences all over the world for over 20 years. Zazu is just one of 200 puppets used in the show which also features a puppet giraffe that stands 18-feet-tall to a 13-foot-long elephant that takes four actors to carefully walk it down the orchestra aisle. For Hooper, playing a role like this was an exciting challenge, not only does he have to sing, act and dance but...
IGN
Three Thousand Years of Longing - Official 'Wish We Never Met' Clip
A heated conversation unfolds in this clip from Three Thousand Years of Longing, an upcoming movie starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.
These AI-Generated Takes on Classic Movie Posters Are Out of the Box
In a project called ROBOMOJI, artist Vincenzi has been using artificial intelligence (AI) to reimagine movie posters of classic cinematic masterpieces to explore AI’s relationship to art and culture. And the results, though beautiful, are also kind of scary. To come up with these art pieces, Vincenzi inputs a...
Candide review – Voltaire and Bernstein enter the social media era
At the time of year when Edinburgh is considered to be the epicentre of Scottish culture, Scottish opera has just staged the not to be missed musical event of the season in Glasgow with its inventive, invigorating production of Candide. The company has pedigree with Leonard Bernstein’s flawed masterpiece: the definitive “Scottish Opera version” was created with the maestro’s protege, John Mauceri, at the helm and Bernstein himself overseeing in Glasgow in the late 80s.
Monsters, Episode Titles and Halloween Release Strategy Revealed for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ (Video)
Scary beautiful monsters are coming, legendary director Guillermo del Toro promises of his new series “Cabinet of Curiosities,” in a brand new first look along with the unique release details for the anthology. In the video, which Netflix dropped Monday, del Toro explains how each of the individual...
Chinese Zodiac animals: What is a Water Dragon and what year is it?
DRAGONS are the most revered animal in Chinese culture. In the past, emperors were seen as the reincarnation of dragons. The Dragon is the fifth of the 12-year cycle of animals that appear in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar. What year is the Water Dragon?. The years...
