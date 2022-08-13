ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSPA 7News

Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the early morning on August 5, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone walking around Oakcrest Road assaulting individuals. One victim reported the 21-year-old Jabar Zuell forced his way into her home and attempted to choke her. The victim then...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man charged with stabbing at North Charleston convenience store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges in an early-morning stabbing. Richard Lamont Harrison, 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police responded to a convenience store in the 1600 block of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 detained after shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been detained following a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment off Sam Rittenberg Blvd. just after 7:30 p.m.  “The apartment resident allegedly knew the suspect and provided information for her car […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Trial begins for man charged in Colleton County triple murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing two adults and a child, as well as injuring a second child in a 2017 shooting in Walterboro is in a Colleton County courtroom this week. Kenneth Markeith Chisolm is charged in the deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Jury trial starts Tuesday for Colleton County man accused of 5 murders

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Jury proceedings began Tuesday for a Colleton County man accused of murdering five people, including a 13-year-old boy. Jury selection was completed Monday night and the trial resumed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm is currently facing five indictments from the state,...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Loved ones mourn Summerville man killed in crash on Highway 61

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The pain of losing a loved one is resonating throughout the Summerville community. Last week, 20-year-old Malik Mixon was killed in a crash on Highway 61. Those closest to him are remembering him as a bright light that will continue to shine. “He could instantly...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

