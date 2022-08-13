Read full article on original website
Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
WIS-TV
21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the early morning on August 5, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone walking around Oakcrest Road assaulting individuals. One victim reported the 21-year-old Jabar Zuell forced his way into her home and attempted to choke her. The victim then...
live5news.com
Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
live5news.com
Man charged with stabbing at North Charleston convenience store
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges in an early-morning stabbing. Richard Lamont Harrison, 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police responded to a convenience store in the 1600 block of...
1 detained after shooting in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been detained following a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment off Sam Rittenberg Blvd. just after 7:30 p.m. “The apartment resident allegedly knew the suspect and provided information for her car […]
live5news.com
Walterboro shooting that left 12-year-old, others injured concerns business owners
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As Walterboro Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that injured four, including a 12-year-old boy, small business owners nearby say they are worried. Police arrived at 252 Signature Events around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot three times. Three...
live5news.com
Trial begins for man charged in Colleton County triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing two adults and a child, as well as injuring a second child in a 2017 shooting in Walterboro is in a Colleton County courtroom this week. Kenneth Markeith Chisolm is charged in the deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller...
Child, 5, seriously injured during lawn mower accident in SC
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
abcnews4.com
Jury trial starts Tuesday for Colleton County man accused of 5 murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Jury proceedings began Tuesday for a Colleton County man accused of murdering five people, including a 13-year-old boy. Jury selection was completed Monday night and the trial resumed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm is currently facing five indictments from the state,...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday morning stabbing in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Tuesday morning that left a 51-year-old man injured, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. At approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to K&D Mart, located at 1639 Remount Rd., for reports of a stabbing.
Man accused of killing elderly Pineville woman, setting fire to her home, deputies say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested a man accused of killing an elderly woman and setting fire to her Pineville home. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential alarm at a home in the Pineville community on Monday. The responding deputy noticed both smoke and fire coming […]
live5news.com
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
The Post and Courier
North Charleston woman convicted of burglarizing evacuated home during Hurricane Florence
A woman was found guilty of burglarizing a family's North Charleston home that had been evacuated nearly four years ago during Hurricane Florence. A jury convicted Sheena Shanay Alston on Aug. 2 of first-degree burglary after a two-day trial, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. The North Charleston woman failed...
Man arrested on assault charges in North Charleston
According to police, 63-year-old Charles Branham of Savannah has been charged with two counts of assault and battery in connection to a weekend assault incident.
WYFF4.com
'Burnouts,' 'reckless driving' on Ravenel Bridge cause backup; police looking for drivers
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Police in the Low Country are reviewing video tips coming in to their department after an incident that backed up traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. The Mount Pleasant Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to ask for more information from anyone who...
12-year-old among several injured in the Lowcountry
Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.
live5news.com
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family in Cross is looking for closure after a hit-and-run left a man seriously injured in the intensive care unit. Family members say James Cumbee was riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and left the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says...
SCHP seeking information on hit-and-run in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened last Friday in Berkeley County. Officials with Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda struck a bicyclist just before 10:00 p.m. on Trojan Road near St. Julian Drive. The driver was traveling north on SC-45 towards St. […]
abcnews4.com
Loved ones mourn Summerville man killed in crash on Highway 61
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The pain of losing a loved one is resonating throughout the Summerville community. Last week, 20-year-old Malik Mixon was killed in a crash on Highway 61. Those closest to him are remembering him as a bright light that will continue to shine. “He could instantly...
Raleigh News & Observer
DUI suspect captured on video running a red light before fatal crash, SC cops say
A 55-year-old woman was killed after a man ran a red light near a South Carolina outlet mall, officials said. Now, the person accused of blowing through the intersection over the weekend is charged with driving under the influence, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Officers in an incident...
