Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'
Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss
Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Shares 24-Pound Body Transformation
Watch: Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Loses Custody of Son James. Tyler Baltierra is showing off a recent accomplishment he's proud of. The Teen Mom star—who is married to Catelynn Lowell—shared his latest body transformation on Instagram. "OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut," he wrote in an Aug. 11 post. "I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!"
People
'Seeking Sister Wife': Jennifer Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl with Nick in New Clip
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the TLC show, Jennifer, 24, reveals that she is pregnant, expecting a baby girl with Nick, 38, and April, 36. "We have something to tell you. We're pregnant!" Jennifer excitedly announces in a confessional as Nick adds, "Jennifer's expecting. We got a bun in the oven here."
RELATED PEOPLE
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar Finally Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #5!
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
Jack Osbourne welcomes fourth baby, his first with fiancée Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, welcomed their first child together on July 9. The “Osbournes” alum, 36, waited nearly three weeks to announce his daughter Maple’s arrival via Instagram. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy,” he captioned a Wednesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
Olivia Newton-John seen on daughter Chloe Lattanzi’s Instagram 3 days before death
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a photo with her mom three days before she died on Monday. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo posing together and smiling in an open field. Lattanzi, 36, wore an off-the-shoulder tight white dress while Newton-John went with a beige pleated skirt and a white long-sleeve button down tied at the waist. “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj 💋💕👯♀️” she captioned the photo on Friday. Lattanzi, who was Newton-John’s only child, also honored her mom with a series of photos on Instagram after her death was announced Monday afternoon. “So much love sent to you sweet...
Fashionista! Katey Duggar Poses in Cute Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son True: Photo
Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar’s newborn son, Truett. “My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey,...
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson Will Undergo Weight Loss Procedure With Boyfriend
Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Ready for a change, Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson will be undergoing a minimally invasive weight loss procedure later this summer. "Yes it's true she is having it done next month," her manager Gina Rodriguez confirmed to E! News on July 20....
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Threatens to Put Pedro’s Coworker Antonella ‘in Their Place’
Fighting stance. 90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) admitted that she is “jealous” of husband Pedro Jimeno‘s coworkers, including his friend and colleague Antonella Barrenechea, and she’s gearing up to confront them on the Monday, July 18 episode of their reality show, The Family Chantel.
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy
July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana, 20, Denies Drinking After Being Booked For Alleged DUI
Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana Biermann denied she was drinking and driving after she was reportedly arrested for a DUI in Georgia on Saturday, August 13. The 20-year-old social media star was booked on 3 separate charges: misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol, according to records obtained by TMZ. In a statement given to HollywoodLife, Ariana’s lawyer, Justin Spizman, denied the charges.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Nicole Jimeno Has Beauty and Bank! Details on Her Net Worth and More
Big dreams. The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno is known for her fiery personality on the TLC reality series. But there is a lot more to know about Pedro Jimeno’s little sister than just her good looks and wit. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Nicole’s net worth, her job and more!
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
Stars Who Skipped Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Wedding: Melissa Gorga, Andy Cohen and More
No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren't seen in the crowd. “I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
Comments / 4