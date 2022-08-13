ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Comments / 4

Related
ETOnline.com

'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'

Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss

Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
WEIGHT LOSS
E! News

Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Shares 24-Pound Body Transformation

Watch: Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Loses Custody of Son James. Tyler Baltierra is showing off a recent accomplishment he's proud of. The Teen Mom star—who is married to Catelynn Lowell—shared his latest body transformation on Instagram. "OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut," he wrote in an Aug. 11 post. "I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catelynn Lowell
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos

She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Teen Mom
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John seen on daughter Chloe Lattanzi’s Instagram 3 days before death

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a photo with her mom three days before she died on Monday. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo posing together and smiling in an open field. Lattanzi, 36, wore an off-the-shoulder tight white dress while Newton-John went with a beige pleated skirt and a white long-sleeve button down tied at the waist. “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj 💋💕👯‍♀️” she captioned the photo on Friday. Lattanzi, who was Newton-John’s only child, also honored her mom with a series of photos on Instagram after her death was announced Monday afternoon. “So much love sent to you sweet...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy

July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana, 20, Denies Drinking After Being Booked For Alleged DUI

Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana Biermann denied she was drinking and driving after she was reportedly arrested for a DUI in Georgia on Saturday, August 13. The 20-year-old social media star was booked on 3 separate charges: misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol, according to records obtained by TMZ. In a statement given to HollywoodLife, Ariana’s lawyer, Justin Spizman, denied the charges.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy