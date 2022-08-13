Read full article on original website
Related
The Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
Bitcoin Moves Lower While Ethereum Falls Below This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, but still managed to remain in the $24,000 range. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the $1,900 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, and Ripple XRP/USD also remained in...
To Tip or Not To Tip? When the Service Is Not Good
While it doesn't always happen, sometimes a dining-out experience does not match our expectations. Some diners may wait awhile for a server to seat them and even longer to receive menus or drinks. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inc.com
5 Tips to Protect Your Merchant Account
Merchant accounts allow businesses to seamlessly facilitate payments into a company’s bank account from a variety of sources, including credit and debit cards. Unfortunately, bad actors are continuously trying to gain access to a company’s funds without permission. Useful tips for protecting your merchant account can help keep those scammers at bay and your business running smoother.
Eater
Facebook Scammers Stole Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Posing as Luxury Restaurant Suppliers
“It was so cheap it was unheard of,” says Ruth (last name withheld by request), a healthcare professional in Texas. In February 2022, a Facebook ad popped up on her smartphone with a deal on Maine lobster tails that seemed too good to pass up. “There were a lot of red flags, but it was a legitimate company,” she says. The online seller claimed to be Regalis Foods, a well-known purveyor of seafood and other high-end culinary goods based in New York.
ZDNet
Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good
A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
insideedition.com
See the Huge Warehouse Stuffed With Goods for Sale Despite Supply Chain Shortages
There's a warehouse in Los Angeles stuffed with goods that are hard to find because of supply chain shortages. And they're for sale at discount prices. At Via Trading, you can find merchandise left over in stores or returned by customers. The wholesale liquidator buys goods for cents on the dollar, and resells them at bargain prices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change
There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
Agora, Inc. (API) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
API earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
UK real pay falls by record 3%, as job vacancies also decline – business live
Wages adjusted for inflation decline at fastest rate in 20 years, while job vacancies fall for first time in two years in a sign that hiring demand is slowing
Apple Pay Has 48% Share of Mobile Wallets Yet Only Tiny Sliver of Total Retail Payments
Mobile wallets are catching on — especially for in-store commerce. There’s a significant greenfield opportunity out there for the various “Pays,” and Apple — specifically, Apple Pay — is taking significant market share. As noted in the recent report, “Mobile Wallets Adoption: Apple Pay...
Stocks subdued, oil weakens on recession fears
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asian markets struggled for direction on Tuesday, as they grappled with worries over global growth, following weak Chinese data that knocked oil prices and commodity-linked currencies.
Why Air Travel Is About To Get Cheaper, Uber Shutting Down Loyalty Program, Europe’s Drought Could Be Death Of River Cruising & More – Travel News!
CNN says Europe’s Drought Could Signal The Death Of River Cruising. T+L writes about The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State. Budget Travel shares the details on Five Last-Minute Weekend Road Trips. Fodor’s writes about The Unspoiled Caribbean Island You’ve Never Heard Of. Food & Wine:...
NFL・
Best time to buy a camera: shop smart and save
Are you thinking of buying a camera? Here are some tips and tricks to help you save money on your next purchase. When is the best time to buy a camera? In reality, there is no 'one best time,' but if you want to save money (and who doesn't?), there are certainly some great sales and events to keep your eye out for throughout the year. As a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis, our budgets are tighter than ever and we are unsurprisingly less keen to part with our cash.
UK labour market shows more sign of cooling
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's super-hot labour market showed more signs of cooling in official data published on Tuesday as companies turned more cautious about hiring and workers suffered a record fall in their basic wages when adjusted for soaring inflation.
Workers face record pay slump against surging inflation
UK workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5%.It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for April to June 2022 show that▪️ employment was 75.5%▪️ unemployment was 3.8%▪️ economic inactivity was 21.4%➡️ https://t.co/NCz8Ddywix pic.twitter.com/3F3O5XhFnh— Office for National Statistics (ONS)...
Plans For Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Restaurants, Department Stores, and Supermarkets
Though the purchase model remains polarizing, completing in-store purchases without a human attendant appears to be the wave of the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Forbes.com.
Cost-of-living crisis: Wages plunge at record pace as bills soar
Real wages fell at a record annual rate in the latest quarter as Britain’s cost-of-living crisis took hold and inflation slashed the value of workers’ pay, official figures show.Pay including bonuses declined 2.5 per cent between April and June compared to a year earlier, when the effect of rising prices is taken into account. Regular pay dropped 3 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said.Wages have increased in cash terms but have been dwarfed by soaring costs for gas, electricity, fuel, food and other goods which have pushed the overall inflation rate to 9.4 per cent.ONS director of economic...
Doppelte Qatar Privilege Club Avios für Iberia Flüge
Mit Iberia Flügen doppelte Qatar Privilege Club Avios kassieren …. Qatar Privilege Club feiert die neue Meilenwährung Avios ab. Für Iberia Flüge gibt man doppelte Avios im Privilege Club aus. Die Bedingungen:. This offer is only applicable to Privilege Club main members. Eligible cabin: All. Booking...
BoardingArea
205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0