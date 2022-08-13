ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Benzinga

Bitcoin Moves Lower While Ethereum Falls Below This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, but still managed to remain in the $24,000 range. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the $1,900 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, and Ripple XRP/USD also remained in...
Inc.com

5 Tips to Protect Your Merchant Account

Merchant accounts allow businesses to seamlessly facilitate payments into a company’s bank account from a variety of sources, including credit and debit cards. Unfortunately, bad actors are continuously trying to gain access to a company’s funds without permission. Useful tips for protecting your merchant account can help keep those scammers at bay and your business running smoother.
Eater

Facebook Scammers Stole Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Posing as Luxury Restaurant Suppliers

“It was so cheap it was unheard of,” says Ruth (last name withheld by request), a healthcare professional in Texas. In February 2022, a Facebook ad popped up on her smartphone with a deal on Maine lobster tails that seemed too good to pass up. “There were a lot of red flags, but it was a legitimate company,” she says. The online seller claimed to be Regalis Foods, a well-known purveyor of seafood and other high-end culinary goods based in New York.
ZDNet

Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good

A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
Mashed

Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
Reuters

Stocks subdued, oil weakens on recession fears

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asian markets struggled for direction on Tuesday, as they grappled with worries over global growth, following weak Chinese data that knocked oil prices and commodity-linked currencies.
Space.com

Best time to buy a camera: shop smart and save

Are you thinking of buying a camera? Here are some tips and tricks to help you save money on your next purchase. When is the best time to buy a camera? In reality, there is no 'one best time,' but if you want to save money (and who doesn't?), there are certainly some great sales and events to keep your eye out for throughout the year. As a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis, our budgets are tighter than ever and we are unsurprisingly less keen to part with our cash.
Reuters

UK labour market shows more sign of cooling

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's super-hot labour market showed more signs of cooling in official data published on Tuesday as companies turned more cautious about hiring and workers suffered a record fall in their basic wages when adjusted for soaring inflation.
The Independent

Workers face record pay slump against surging inflation

UK workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5%.It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for April to June 2022 show that▪️ employment was 75.5%▪️ unemployment was 3.8%▪️ economic inactivity was 21.4%➡️ https://t.co/NCz8Ddywix pic.twitter.com/3F3O5XhFnh— Office for National Statistics (ONS)...
The Independent

Cost-of-living crisis: Wages plunge at record pace as bills soar

Real wages fell at a record annual rate in the latest quarter as Britain’s cost-of-living crisis took hold and inflation slashed the value of workers’ pay, official figures show.Pay including bonuses declined 2.5 per cent between April and June compared to a year earlier, when the effect of rising prices is taken into account. Regular pay dropped 3 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said.Wages have increased in cash terms but have been dwarfed by soaring costs for gas, electricity, fuel, food and other goods which have pushed the overall inflation rate to 9.4 per cent.ONS director of economic...
BoardingArea

Doppelte Qatar Privilege Club Avios für Iberia Flüge

Mit Iberia Flügen doppelte Qatar Privilege Club Avios kassieren …. Qatar Privilege Club feiert die neue Meilenwährung Avios ab. Für Iberia Flüge gibt man doppelte Avios im Privilege Club aus. Die Bedingungen:. This offer is only applicable to Privilege Club main members. Eligible cabin: All. Booking...
