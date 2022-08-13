Read full article on original website
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
Elon Musk continues to support Dogecoin even amidst cryptocurrency slump
Elon Musk companies support Bitcoin, Dogecoin payments for their merchandise. Last month, Tesla liquidated almost all of its Bitcoin holdings though. Musk likes Dogecoin because it does not take itself too seriously. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been shy of showing his support for cryptocurrencies. However, after the recent...
Observer
Prices for Meme Cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Are Surging As Ethereum’s Upgrade Nears
Dog-themed meme coins are having a comeback after losing more than 80 percent of their value in the past year. Shiba Inu coin, or SHIB, surged 30 percent on Aug. 14 to a three-month high of $0.00001774. Its rival meme coin, Dogecoin, popped 8 percent the same day to $0.082, closing the week 14 percent higher.
deseret.com
Why are meme cryptos Shiba Inu and Dogecoin surging right now?
Feel free to insert whatever doggy-themed metaphor floats your boat but memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin had a tail-wagging weekend following a surge in retail investor interest that drove some of the biggest value increases in months. Emerging from the dog days of summer: Dogecoin is up over 12% in...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Neighbors in Massachusetts joined forces and finances to buy a home for nearly $3 million and keep investors out, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
u.today
Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase posts $1.1B loss, Polygon DApps rocket 400% in 2022 and Elon Musk says inflation is on the decline: Hodler’s Digest, Aug 7-13
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. With Tesla now...
ambcrypto.com
FTX’s Reddit approach could be the key to taking down Coinbase
Over the last few days, the crypto-market has notably improved. As expected, the same has had a positive effect on investors’ presence and participation too. While volumes have recovered, so has the value of cryptocurrencies. Consequently, crypto-exchanges such as FTX are finding more use cases as the space develops.
ambcrypto.com
A take on Bitcoin’s less volatile cycle ft. a potential price uptick
Bitcoin and volatility are two words that often go hand in hand. Volatility means that the price of an asset might change rapidly and unpredictably, especially, for the worse. For Bitcoin, after the highs of the past two years, the past few months have been rough. But to a trader, on-chain metrics can help navigate through the crypto winter.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK to $500 by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK] had gained by more than 10% in 24 hours, at press time. Enticing, but a drop in the bucket compared to what it lost in the crypto-winter that spared no one. In fact, LINK saw its value plummet by more than 83% from its all-time high of $52.88 in May 2021.
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
ambcrypto.com
Can MATIC really leverage the hype around Ethereum for more upside?
It has been quite an interesting week for Ethereum’s community as it prepares for a major upgrade. In fact, its impact has started spilling over into Ethereum layer 2 solutions such as Polygon now. The latter’s native cryptocurrency, MATIC, concluded the week on the back of a significant upside on the charts.
CoinTelegraph
Countries where Bitcoin (BTC) is legal
Unless citizens can demonstrate that they do not have access to the necessary technology, they can use Bitcoin as a form of payment if BTC is treated as a legal tender in their respective jurisdiction. Central banks and regulators of a nation generally decide what is legal tender within their...
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
