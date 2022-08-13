ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are meme cryptos Shiba Inu and Dogecoin surging right now?

Feel free to insert whatever doggy-themed metaphor floats your boat but memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin had a tail-wagging weekend following a surge in retail investor interest that drove some of the biggest value increases in months. Emerging from the dog days of summer: Dogecoin is up over 12% in...
Elon Musk
Snoop Dogg
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
u.today

Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

FTX’s Reddit approach could be the key to taking down Coinbase

Over the last few days, the crypto-market has notably improved. As expected, the same has had a positive effect on investors’ presence and participation too. While volumes have recovered, so has the value of cryptocurrencies. Consequently, crypto-exchanges such as FTX are finding more use cases as the space develops.
ambcrypto.com

A take on Bitcoin’s less volatile cycle ft. a potential price uptick

Bitcoin and volatility are two words that often go hand in hand. Volatility means that the price of an asset might change rapidly and unpredictably, especially, for the worse. For Bitcoin, after the highs of the past two years, the past few months have been rough. But to a trader, on-chain metrics can help navigate through the crypto winter.
ambcrypto.com

Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK to $500 by 2030?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK] had gained by more than 10% in 24 hours, at press time. Enticing, but a drop in the bucket compared to what it lost in the crypto-winter that spared no one. In fact, LINK saw its value plummet by more than 83% from its all-time high of $52.88 in May 2021.
biztoc.com

The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022

Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
ambcrypto.com

Can MATIC really leverage the hype around Ethereum for more upside?

It has been quite an interesting week for Ethereum’s community as it prepares for a major upgrade. In fact, its impact has started spilling over into Ethereum layer 2 solutions such as Polygon now. The latter’s native cryptocurrency, MATIC, concluded the week on the back of a significant upside on the charts.
CoinTelegraph

Countries where Bitcoin (BTC) is legal

Unless citizens can demonstrate that they do not have access to the necessary technology, they can use Bitcoin as a form of payment if BTC is treated as a legal tender in their respective jurisdiction. Central banks and regulators of a nation generally decide what is legal tender within their...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
