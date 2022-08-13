ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

KITV.com

Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui logs 34.8% voter turnout

Voter turnout in Maui County was 34.8% for the 2022 Primary Election, with 39,493 ballots cast out of 113,427 registered voters. Mauiʻs turnout was the lowest in the state, and lower than last election cycle when Hawaiʻi switched to voting by mail. It was, however, better than 2016 when turnout fell below 30%.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

“Individuals of interest” in custody after reports of SUV following and threatening pedestrians in West Maui

Maui police have identified two “individuals of interest” after two suspicious reports Saturday night in which female pedestrians were reportedly followed by an SUV in West Maui, and threatened. In one case, the driver claimed to have a gun; and in the other incident, a gun was pointed at the victim, police said. The “individuals of interest” were in police custody, as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

LIST: Maui Lane Closures, Aug. 13-19

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home

KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
KULA, HI
KHON2

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
LAHAINA, HI
AOL Corp

10 best places to buy a beach house in 2022

Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to visit, too, and want to rent when you're not using your place.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
scoringlive.com

Lunas overcome slow start to rally past Vikings

HILO, Hawaii — The eighth-ranked Lahainaluna football team faced quite the test on the road Saturday night. After a bit of a shaky start to the contest, the Lunas found their groove with a 21-point second quarter en route to a 28-20 win over unranked Hilo in a non-league game before a crowd of about 1,200 fans on a humid evening at Dr. Francis Wong Stadium.
LAHAINA, HI

