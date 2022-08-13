Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
UPDATE: Maui council races to see U’u-Hodgins v. Boone and Kama v. Nobriga
As of Sunday morning, Maui native Nohe U’u-Hodgins maintained her lead in the race for the Maui County Council Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency seat, which is being vacated by Council Member Mike Molina, who is running for mayor. U’u-Hodgins had a strong lead of 11,922 votes, or...
mauinow.com
Surfrider Foundation records high bacteria levels at Kahului, Haneoʻo, Maliko, Baby Beach
The Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force recorded high bacteria levels this month at Kahului Harbor, Haneoʻo in East Maui, Maliko Bay, and Baby Beach on the North Shore. The citizen science water testing program conducted the tests on Aug. 10, 2022. This is the second month in...
A look into the race for Mayor on Maui
The Maui County Mayors race has a lot of interest. Here on Maui where the buzz is still going after an exciting election night.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui receives 45 acres of land
Mayor Michael Victorino announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that he secured 45 acres of land from Alexander and Baldwin.
KITV.com
Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
9 acres burned in Kahului due to brush fire
The County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety reported a fire in Kahului on Sunday, August 14 around 12:26 p.m.
mauinow.com
Maui logs 34.8% voter turnout
Voter turnout in Maui County was 34.8% for the 2022 Primary Election, with 39,493 ballots cast out of 113,427 registered voters. Mauiʻs turnout was the lowest in the state, and lower than last election cycle when Hawaiʻi switched to voting by mail. It was, however, better than 2016 when turnout fell below 30%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
mauinow.com
“Individuals of interest” in custody after reports of SUV following and threatening pedestrians in West Maui
Maui police have identified two “individuals of interest” after two suspicious reports Saturday night in which female pedestrians were reportedly followed by an SUV in West Maui, and threatened. In one case, the driver claimed to have a gun; and in the other incident, a gun was pointed at the victim, police said. The “individuals of interest” were in police custody, as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
mauinow.com
LIST: Maui Lane Closures, Aug. 13-19
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani...
‘Test to Treat’ program at Mauliola Pharmacy on Maui
Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding their free COVID-19 testing program to now include "Test to Treat."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home
KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
AOL Corp
10 best places to buy a beach house in 2022
Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to visit, too, and want to rent when you're not using your place.
1982 cold case: DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in death of California teen
According to the detective who investigated the case, she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
scoringlive.com
Lunas overcome slow start to rally past Vikings
HILO, Hawaii — The eighth-ranked Lahainaluna football team faced quite the test on the road Saturday night. After a bit of a shaky start to the contest, the Lunas found their groove with a 21-point second quarter en route to a 28-20 win over unranked Hilo in a non-league game before a crowd of about 1,200 fans on a humid evening at Dr. Francis Wong Stadium.
Man who was found dead in Maui waters turns out to be missing Lahaina man
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
Comments / 0