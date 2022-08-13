Ghosts and ghouls are set to take over the Canby fairgrounds again this fall for the 2022 edition of the Clackamas County Scare Fair — and you can be part of the fun. Creatures of the Night, the haunting experts who have collaborated with the fairgrounds for three straight years of thrills and chills, are set to again present this year’s uniquely tailored Halloween experience, “Knock Knock,” which will take place over four weekends in October.

