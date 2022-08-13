ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

pdxmonthly.com

A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Free Geek Block Party | Soul Food, DJ, Small Business Vendors, Artists, Raffle & More!

Free Geek Hosts Annual Block Party to Raise Funds to Provide Traditionally Underserved Communities Access to Technology. Portland-local nonprofit organization Free Geek is hosting their annual Block Party this August to raise funds to provide Portland Metro Area communities impacted by digital inequality access to computer devices, resources to low cost broadband services and digital literacy programs.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Society
Oregon Basketball
Portland, OR
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Deadly Shooting At North Portland Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood on Sunday morning. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park just after 10:00am. His name has not yet been released. This is the city’s 57th homicide of 2022 and the fifth...
930 AM KMPT

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
kptv.com

Man killed in shooting at N. Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Portsmouth neighborhood Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
CLARK COUNTY, WA
star-news.info

Montavilla Jazz Fest returns, draws top musicians

Some of Portland’s top musicians are featured in the ninth annual Montavilla Jazz Festival from Aug. 19-21, and the concerts will be in four venues in North, Northeast and Southeast locations. The festival headliner is pianist/composer Kerry Politzer who will premiere original music with her quintet, featuring Alex Norris,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

More Black men are dying in Portland homicides than anyone else

The new year started out ominously. Less than two hours into 2022, a man and his nephew were gunned down on Northeast 131st Place. At a joint funeral for Andre Foster, 42, and Quayan Foster, 21, Senior Pastor Roy L. Tate of Christ Memorial Church demanded family and friends work to stop the violence that has led to a far disproportionate number of Black men killed in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Clackamas County Scare Fair Seeks Spooks for 2022 Season

Ghosts and ghouls are set to take over the Canby fairgrounds again this fall for the 2022 edition of the Clackamas County Scare Fair — and you can be part of the fun. Creatures of the Night, the haunting experts who have collaborated with the fairgrounds for three straight years of thrills and chills, are set to again present this year’s uniquely tailored Halloween experience, “Knock Knock,” which will take place over four weekends in October.

