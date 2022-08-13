ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Todd McShay Says Only 1 Rookie Quarterback Has Disappointed

Most rookie quarterbacks, with one glaring exception, impressed in their first taste of preseason NFL action. As ESPN draft guru Todd McShay noted Sunday morning, it was a great start for a not-particularly popular first-year class. Kenny Pickett made a forceful first statement while vying for the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Prominent Starters For Sunday's Game

A number of bigger name starters won't be seeing the field in the Vikings first preseason game. Ahead of kickoff, Minnesota revealed a list of players "not expected to play," including: quarterback Kirk Cousins (COVID-19), Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson and Eric Kendricks. Additionally, pass...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices

The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reaction following Jarrett Guarantano's first NFL touchdown

Former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano made his National Football League debut Friday with Arizona. The Cardinals were victorious at Cincinnati, 36-23. Guarantano completed 7-of-10 passing attempts, totaling 54 yards and one touchdown. Guarantano and former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley played for Arizona against the Bengals. Arizona starting quarterback Kyler...
CINCINNATI, OH

