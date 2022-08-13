Read full article on original website
WATCH: Vikings Rookie Ty Chandler run circles around Raiders
The first preseason game is an opportunity to make a great first impression. Back in 1995, legendary Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis made a great impression on the first kickoff of the first game. He leveled the return man and set the tone for his Hall of Fame career.
Panthers preseason inactives: Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore out vs. Commanders
We may be seeing a decent amount of starters for the Carolina Panthers this afternoon, quarterback Baker Mayfield included. But we won’t be seeing a handful of their standouts lead the team onto FedEx Field to kick off 2022 preseason play. Among those inactive for the Panthers against the...
Todd McShay Says Only 1 Rookie Quarterback Has Disappointed
Most rookie quarterbacks, with one glaring exception, impressed in their first taste of preseason NFL action. As ESPN draft guru Todd McShay noted Sunday morning, it was a great start for a not-particularly popular first-year class. Kenny Pickett made a forceful first statement while vying for the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting...
Panthers say they have a QB competition, but Baker Mayfield is the no-brainer selection | Opinion
Baker Mayfield gives the Panthers the best chance to win, and the sooner coach Matt Rhule settles on him as his starter, the better.
Vikings Make Decision On Prominent Starters For Sunday's Game
A number of bigger name starters won't be seeing the field in the Vikings first preseason game. Ahead of kickoff, Minnesota revealed a list of players "not expected to play," including: quarterback Kirk Cousins (COVID-19), Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson and Eric Kendricks. Additionally, pass...
Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger shines in Colts preseason opener
Sam Ehlinger’s second season in the NFL is off to a good start. The former Texas quarterback put together a great showing in the Colts’ preseason opener against the Bills. Ehlinger completed 10 of 11 passes for 88 yards and two scores. He added 24 yards on the ground, using his feet to convert a few key first downs.
Panthers lead Commanders 10-6 at halftime in preseason opener
The Washington Commanders trail the Carolina Panthers, 10-6, at halftime of the preseason opener from FedEx Field. The Commanders took the field first in their all-white uniforms, with quarterback Carson Wentz finding wide receiver Curtis Samuel for a six-yard gain as the first possession’s highlight. Washington punted, and the...
NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices
The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
Giants' Collin Johnson named 'backup likely to blossom' in 2022
New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson has been generating quite a bit of buzz this summer and rightfully so. He’s made big plays throughout training camp and followed that up with an impressive performance during the team’s preseason opener. Johnson led the Giants with seven receptions (on...
Social media reaction following Jarrett Guarantano's first NFL touchdown
Former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano made his National Football League debut Friday with Arizona. The Cardinals were victorious at Cincinnati, 36-23. Guarantano completed 7-of-10 passing attempts, totaling 54 yards and one touchdown. Guarantano and former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley played for Arizona against the Bengals. Arizona starting quarterback Kyler...
