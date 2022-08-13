ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

2022 hurricane names are set: Here’s what they’ll be

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMeYb_0hG8YLEK00

(NEXSTAR) – We’re in for a busy storm season , according to the latest forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In fact, meteorologists predict up to 20 named storms between now and the end of November.

Even though those storms have yet to form, we already know what they’ll be called if and when they do materialize.

NOAA predicts 3 to 5 major hurricanes in coming months

The World Meteorological Organization already decided on a list of 21 names. When a tropical storm strengthens to wind speeds of 39 mph or higher, it gets a name from the list, starting in alphabetical order.

There are 26 letters in the alphabet but only 21 names chosen, seeing as the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are all left off because they aren’t common enough to be easily understood in local languages spoken in North America, Central America and the Caribbean (areas all affected by hurricanes).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLH5F_0hG8YLEK00

We’ve already seen three named storms this season: Alex, Bonnie and Colin. The next three named storms would be Danielle, Earl and Fiona.

If a tropical storm strengthens into a hurricane (winds stronger than 74 mph), it keeps the same name.

In the event that this year’s hurricane season exceeds expectations and produces more than 21 named storms, additional names will be pulled from a backup list agreed upon by the World Meteorological Organization. The WMO used to use Greek letters after the primary list was exhausted, but said it caused too much confusion and abandoned the system in 2021.

The list of names cycles through and repeats every six years. Storms deemed particularly destructive have their names retired from the list of possibilities and replaced by another name starting with the same letter.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
WKRG

Rain chances pick up this week, A few strong storms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers have been few and far between Monday. Rain chances look to rise as we head into the rest of the work week. A stray shower or storm is possible through the evening. We will watch as a complex of storms develops over Central Alabama and slides south. Although this batch of storms will be weakening, some rain will be possible. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Warm and steamy Sunday with isolated storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms have stayed quite spotty this weekend. This looks to continue for a few more days before a more unsettled pattern arrives next week. Any shower or storms will wind down through the evening. Although a passing shower cannot be totally ruled out overnight, most of the region will remain rain-free. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. Skies will clear overnight, but isolated storms will be possible and offshore Sunday morning.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Hammerhead shark spotted along Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hammerhead shark was spotted near the shores of Orange Beach Monday, Aug. 15.  Residents could be seen jumping out of the water as the shark swam closer to shore. Hammerheads are sometimes found in Alabama Coastal waters, with scalloped Hammerheads being the most common.   These sharks are grey in […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Carnival Cruise Line updates COVID-19 policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line officials have announced they have updated their COVID-19 policies for cruise-goers, one of which is the pre-cruise testing for vaccinated guests has been removed. Although changes are on their way, trips 16 nights and longer will continue to have vaccination and testing requirements. Carnival Cruise Line today announced […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
AL.com

Canfor Southern Pines plans new $210 million sawmill near Mobile

Canfor Southern Pines is building a new $210 million sawmill complex in the Axis community near Mobile. The project will replace the company’s existing Mobile operations and allow the company to retain about 130 jobs. The new sawmill should be ready by the third quarter of 2024. Tony Sheffield,...
wuwf.org

Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts

Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Gulf Coast#Noaa#Wmo#Greek
gulfshores.com

for a Delicious Beach Dinner on the Gulf Coast

If you’re craving noodles for dinner, order a savory bowl of seafood pasta from Cosmo’s for $22. Indulge in tender bay shrimp, blue crab meat, sweet green peas, broccoli florets, and sundried tomatoes over pappardelle pasta tossed in chardonnay cream sauce. Add a glass of wine to your order to complement your perfect pasta dinner.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Bryant High, Booth Elementary close early due to power outages

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to posts made by Alma Bryant High School and Anna F. Booth Middle School on Facebook, both schools sent their students home early due to a power outage. Bryant High School announced the outage about an hour before Booth Elementary School. Bryant student drivers were dismissed and buses took […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. food pantry seeing largest need since Great Recession

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — They’re known for helping families across Baldwin County and now their services are needed more than ever. “Families are struggling with the most basic things. Groceries, gasoline, putting shoes on their kids to go to school,” said Prodisee Pantry’s executive director, Deann Servos. The Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRG News 5

4 people rescued from boat in Mobile Saturday: Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed four people were rescued off of a boat right off the causeway Saturday night. Officials said firefighters went out and waited until Alabama State troopers got to the scene. The state troopers were able to help bring the four people to the shore. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Rain damages Highway 45 near Chunchula, closing lane

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Both southbound lanes are back open. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A possible sinkhole in Mobile County has caused parts of highway U.S. 45 to close, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The sinkhole is near mile marker 18, which is south of Chunchula Georgetown Road. Officials with ALEA […]
CHUNCHULA, AL
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
WKRG News 5

Red Couch interview with Mobile Chamber, preview of Business Expo

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, close to 200 small businesses will gather at the Mobile Convention Center for this year’s Business Expo. Thursday’s Business to Business Trade Show is the largest in the area. It’s sponsored by the Mobile Chamber of Commerce. Communication Director for the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, Denise Curtis, talked with […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
rippreport.com

STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB

The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy