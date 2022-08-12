Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
10-year-old boy bitten in Florida shark attack has part of leg amputated, family says
MIAMI - A 10-year-old boy had to have part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark while snorkeling on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys, according to his family. Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling with his parents and three siblings along a shallow reef...
wfxrtv.com
10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys, reports say
MIAMI (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack in Florida left him without part of his leg, according to reports. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told Keys News.
Coast Guard ends search for doctor who went missing off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended its search for a doctor who went missing off the coast of Florida.
click orlando
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant
A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there earlier this month ...
AOL Corp
Why sharks attack — and why they don’t. In Florida, the waters are complicated
A shark bit a human in the Florida Keys again. Last weekend, the family of a 10-year-old said the boy lost part of his leg in the attack. This was at least the fifth shark attack off Monroe County this summer. “He is doing quite well,” said Jason Rafter, a...
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
live5news.com
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
SENOIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A toddler in Georgia is being credited for helping find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days, WGCL reported. Last Friday, Brittany Moore and her son, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard when the bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line.
Which Florida Counties Have the Most People Born and Raised in Florida Living There?
It's no secret that many families choose to move during the pandemic and that this gave way to a movement called the Great Pandemic Migration. An IBD/TIPP Poll during the pandemic found that 29% of Americans surveyed either moved during the coronavirus outbreak or planned to move.
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
Bay News 9
Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Paralyzed Florida dog shows baby how to crawl in viral TikTok
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make it this one. A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl. Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.
‘He is my hero’: Florida student died protecting heartbroken girlfriend in robbery near Cheaha State Park
Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee decided to take a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. Traveling was something the couple of 4 ½ years loved to do together, and a day spent in nature seemed like the perfect way to end the summer.
New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPTV
Bale of cocaine found floating in Atlantic Ocean off Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. — A bale of cocaine was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said a boater reported finding the bale about 50 miles offshore. Linhardt said there were 25 rectangle-shaped...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
9to5Mac
Florida airline worker arrested after AirTag reveals he stole thousands of dollars worth of luggage
Apple’s AirTag item tracker has been the subject of a number of stories, and the latest comes from an investigation in Florida. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that AirTag data was used as part of its search to find the airline worker who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of checked luggage…
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
News4Jax.com
Blade tip recovered from Tristyn Bailey’s body came from knife found in St. Johns retention pond: FDLE
Editor’s note: This article contains information that some might find graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A blade tip found in 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s body originated from a knife that was discovered in a St. Johns County retention pond, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report released Tuesday.
