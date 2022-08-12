ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
ORLANDO, FL
Naples, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant

A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there earlier this month ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
live5news.com

Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles

SENOIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A toddler in Georgia is being credited for helping find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days, WGCL reported. Last Friday, Brittany Moore and her son, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard when the bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line.
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video: Paralyzed Florida dog shows baby how to crawl in viral TikTok

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make it this one. A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl. Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Bale of cocaine found floating in Atlantic Ocean off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — A bale of cocaine was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said a boater reported finding the bale about 50 miles offshore. Linhardt said there were 25 rectangle-shaped...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE

