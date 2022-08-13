Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon': What we know
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- House of the Dragon is set to add a new dimension to HBO's wildly successful Game of Thrones universe, giving a backstory to the notorious House Targaryen. The show, which recently had its official trailer debut at San Diego Comic-Con, was created by co-showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who have said that the series will be highly based off of the lore of Game of Thrones.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
