9to5Mac
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
makeuseof.com
Bypass Your Android Screen Lock Without a Password Using WooTechy iDelock
Most Android phones use a PIN, password, or biometric authentication to protect your data from prying eyes. There are times when the face unlock, or fingerprint scanner fails to work, and you can’t recall the device PIN or pattern either. It happens to the best of us. Before you waste hours at the nearest service center, use an Android screen unlock software like iDelock to unlock your Android phone.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
Cult of Mac
What we already know about Apple Watch Series 8
You don’t have to wait until September to get the details on the next-gen Apple Watch. Many of them leaked out already. Here’s what to expect out of the upcoming Series 8, and a new “extreme sports” Apple Watch. An updated Apple Watch SE is also supposedly in the offing.
iOS 16 beta 5 brings the battery percentage back – here’s how to remove it
Apple just released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, with a public version to follow soon to anyone looking to test the new OS. One of the significant changes in iOS 16 beta 5 is a new battery percentage indicator that appears within the battery icon in the status bar. At first glance, it seems like a great idea, a fix for a problem Apple caused years ago. But when you look at it, you might find the new battery percentage annoying and even unusable.
PC Magazine
Make It Yours: How to Edit Your iPhone's Lock Screen in iOS 16
The iPhone’s Lock Screen has been rather bland for years. You can check the date, time, and your latest notifications, but not much else. With iOS 16, however, Apple adds a variety of options to tweak your Lock Screen so it can be more appealing, useful, and personal. The...
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
How to try iOS 16 passkeys so you can log in to sites with no password
For years, tech companies have been promising to “kill the password” with limited success. More often than not, you’re probably still using passwords to log into your online accounts. That might finally change this fall when Apple introduces passkeys in iOS 16. How to use passkeys on...
knowtechie.com
How to turn on WiFi calling on Android and iOS
If you’re in a low-signal area but have access to a reliable internet connection, turning on WiFi calling may be the ideal solution. When you enable WiFi calling on a compatible device, calls route through the internet instead of a cellular network, which provides a more reliable connection when service is weak or non-existent.
9to5Mac
These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch
Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
Cult of Mac
How scientific are Apple’s health and fitness features?
In a recent report, Apple outlined the “rigorous scientific validation processes” used to develop the health and fitness features baked into its products. Wearables like Apple Watch monitor our bodies around the clock, providing health insights in real time. That’s a new and unprecedented development in medical technology. The benefits are already clear, as the report illustrates, with anecdotes about how Apple Watch has saved lives.
CNET
The 4 Most Annoying iOS 16 Features and How to Fix Them
Every new Apple software release comes with features and settings that we can't wait to use. But each new software also comes with dreaded features that leave iPhone owners rolling their eyes. The same can be said for iOS 16, which will be available to the general public sometime in the fall, but which you can try out right now as a public beta.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Screenshot Sound on iPhone and Android?
Screenshot sound is enabled by default on most Phones. However, if you are taking screenshots at night or in quiet places, you may want to turn off the screenshot sound. But, how do you go about turning it off? The easiest ways to turn off the screenshot sound is simply enabling the silent mode or tweaking the screenshot sound settings.
9to5Mac
Telegram update approved in App Store after Apple complained about animated emoji
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov wrote a post this week to reveal that Apple was holding off on releasing a major Telegram update for an unknown reason. Now the update has finally been approved in the iOS App Store, and Durov confirmed that Apple complained about new animated emoji included in the app.
PC Magazine
Google Releases Android 13, Rolls It Out to Pixel Devices
Android 13, the newest version of Google's mobile OS, is finally here following a public beta. Google started distributing Android 13 today through the Android Open Source Project, opening the door for smartphone makers to begin porting the software to their products. The company is also making Android 13 available to Pixel device owners starting today.
Cult of Mac
Apple kicks its return-to-office plan back into gear
Apple’s oft-delayed plan to require corporate employees to be in the office three days a week is reportedly back on. Apple employees are already required to be in the offices two days a week. That will reportedly jump to three days a week starting in early September. Apple requires...
9to5Mac
Some iOS 16 features require an iPhone XS or newer; here they are
IOS 16 will support the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. Even so, not all functions will be available to older iPhones. With that in mind, 9to5Mac gathered all the features that will require at least an iPhone XR and iPhone XS, when this upcoming operating system is available to all users a month from now.
