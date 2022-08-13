ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here's Total War: Warhammer 3's shockingly large Immortal Empires map

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

An epic-scale video flyover shows off some 86 legendary lords and 278 factions.

Jeepers creepers folks, we've known that Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab)'s Immortal Empires map was going to be absolutely massive: But actually seeing it is something else entirely. In a new video posted to YouTube (opens in new tab), the gravelly-voiced narrator of the Total War series narrates a 13-minute flyover of the Warhammer Fantasy world.

It's a map of frankly shocking scale for a strategy game of this scope, complexity, and visual quality. It's the kind of thing you would never expect to work, or assume could never exist. I know it's releasing into beta, but Immortal Empires is the fulfillment of a game design dream that the developers at Creative Assembly have been working towards for well over six years now. The trailer's cope shows this as it rolls through character and soundtrack themes from three full games and dozens of prior DLC.

Either way, the video swoops from place to place across Warhammer Fantasy's sprawling Old World and beyond. It showcases the daemonic southern and northern wastes, the southlands, the eastern wastes, Grand Cathay, Norsca, Albion, the dark elven Naggaroth, Ulthuan, Lizardman domain Lustria, sweeping southlands deserts, badlands, and north into Bretonnia and The Empire. In the official description, in case you somehow miss it in the flyover, Creative Assembly makes it clear that this map has "86 Legendary Lords. 23 races. 533 Regions. 278 starting factions."

Last month, we got a look at the map as a whole, but only now has Creative Assembly shown off a flyover of the map in-game. Here's what you're looking at from above in the video:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvVYK_0hG8WYxT00
(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

The Immortal Empires beta will release for everyone who owns Total War: Warhammers 1 through 3 on August 23rd. (opens in new tab) Anyone who owns any one of the games will be able to join a multiplayer campaign hosted by someone with all three games, though.

You can find Total War: Warhammer 3 on Steam (opens in new tab), Windows Store (opens in new tab), Epic Games Store (opens in new tab), PC Game Pass (opens in new tab), and on its official website. (opens in new tab)

  • (opens in new tab)

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total War#Epic Games#Lords#Video Game#Immortal Empires#Creative Assembly#Warhammer Fantasy#Old World#Grand Cathay#Norsca
Gamespot

Tempest Rising Channels The Feel Of 1990s RTS Classics

Developer and publisher 3D Realms is looking to bring back a classic 1990s-style real-time strategy experience with Tempest Rising, an RTS that has you fighting over resources in the aftermath of a nuclear war. Publisher THQ Nordic announced the game with a new trailer during its 2022 games showcase, which shows how Tempest Rising is combining old-school inspirations with modern graphics and a more cinematic presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What should boomer shooters be called?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. Humble Bundle had a Boomer Shooter Bundle (opens in new tab), and games like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (opens in new tab) proudly wear the label by choice. Maybe it's time to give in and accept the '90s-style retro FPS subgenre is going to be stuck with a silly label because it sounds funny. (And it does sound funny, no argument here.) Or maybe it's time to get prescriptive. At the risk of resembling the kind of person who argues run-based permadeath games aren't roguelikes unless they're full ASCII, here's a chance to make your case for an alternative.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

XIII - Gameplay Trailer

Check out gameplay in this trailer for the new version of XIII, featuring a new art direction, various technical improvements like 60fps, and more. XIII will be available on September 13, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
PC Gamer

Owlboy devs unveil Vikings on Trampolines

D-Pad Studios' next game is a singleplayer, competitive, or cooperative bouncing brawling bash. The developers of Owlboy (opens in new tab) have revealed their next game, the delightfully titled Vikings on Trampolines. You might guess there's more to it than the name, and there kind of is, but honestly it's clearly about vikings and they are bouncing on trampolines. It's a simple concept, one which creators D-Pad studios say is inherently accessible since the controls really only need one hand, but it'll have a singleplayer and cooperative campaign, multiplayer challenges, and a variety of minigames.
SOCCER
PC Gamer

Prospective Starfield modders are organizing early to make a fan patch

This project follows in the footsteps of previous Gamebryo/Creation efforts. First spotted by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), a group of modders is already coalescing to create a Starfield Community Patch (opens in new tab) to address bugs in the game, even though we're still more than half a year out from the highly-anticipated sci-fi RPG's planned release.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun

Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Why Nuclear Throne is still the best roguelike around

In an instant, it all comes back. The immediate sense of danger. The strategy, the weapons, remembering to grab a grenade launcher for the 2-1 bonus round and remembering to avoid opening the gates in 3-2 and 5-2 to keep them safe for the eventual loop. I make it to the Throne at record pace, busting the generators to break into the secret second phase... and then I beef it. Melted. A promising run killed in an instant, doomed by one slip up.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spider-Man Remastered Is PlayStation Studios' Second Biggest PC Launch Behind God of War

Spider-Man Remastered's PC release has proved successful for Sony, becoming the second biggest PlayStation Studios Steam launch so far, falling only behind God of War. As reported by Eurogamer, Spider-Man's release on Steam has outperformed Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, reaching an all-time peak of 66,436 players according to SteamDB. God of War's PC debut saw an all-time peak of 73,529 players, while Zero Dawn and Days Gone achieved 56,557 and 27,450 respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Richard Garriott's NFT MMO entreats you to 'buy land in the realm of Lord British'

As spotted by Massively Overpowered (opens in new tab), Ultima creator Richard Garriott's next project, a blockchain MMO formerly code named Effigy, got an official name, Iron and Magic (opens in new tab), as well as a website. The site contains fly-throughs of a selection of fantasy locales, as well as an under-construction shop featuring plots of land, buildings, and the opportunity to "buy land in the realm of Lord British."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

XIII: Get a First Look at the Remaster of the Disastrous Remaster

Microids has released the first gameplay of the XIII remaster's remaster as it attempts to right the wrongs of the original's disastrous launch. Three minutes of the SPADS Military Base sequence was released (below) giving fans a proper look (and listen) at the reimagined art style plus new HUD, sound design, and enhanced A.I.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Alone in the Dark is coming back with a 'completely original story' from the writer of SOMA

THQ Nordic announced the reboot of the classic survival horror game during today's online showcase. Alone in the Dark (opens in new tab) is officially coming back. Revealed today at THQ Nordic's digital showcase, the new game will be a "reimagination" of the 1990s survival horror trilogy featuring the characters, locations, and themes of the cult-classicsin "a completely original story."
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

How to play ‘The Elder Scrolls’ games in order

Originally planned to be an arena fighting game, Arena later became The Elder Scrolls: Arena, and a massive gaming franchise was born from the basements of Bethesda, Maryland. A high fantasy role-playing game series, The Elder Scrolls features some deep lore and mesmerising attention to detail, and set trends for future video games. But how does one explore the world of Tamriel in chronological order? Where should you start?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy