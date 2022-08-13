Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon': What we know
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- House of the Dragon is set to add a new dimension to HBO's wildly successful Game of Thrones universe, giving a backstory to the notorious House Targaryen. The show, which recently had its official trailer debut at San Diego Comic-Con, was created by co-showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who have said that the series will be highly based off of the lore of Game of Thrones.
Bob Odenkirk shares message with Better Call Saul fans as series finale arrives on Netflix
Bob Odenkirk has shared a video message with fans to mark the finale of Better Call Saul airing.The series is drawing to an end after six seasons, with the final episode available on Netflix in the UK on Tuesday (16 August) at 8am.A spinoff of Breaking Bad, the show follows the antics of lawyer Jimmy McGill, tracking his transformation into Saul Goodman,Just after the closing episode aired in the US on Monday evening (15 August), Odenkirk – who plays Saul – posted a two-minute clip on social media, in which he addressed the end of the show.“Everybody’s been asking...
‘Maybe we’ll become a genre’: Wu-Lu, the punky lo-fi hip-hop star moving fast to transcend labels
With his rasping vocals and pick-and-mix sound, south Londoner Miles Romans-Hopcraft, AKA Wu-Lu, is causing a stir. He discusses his family pride, skatepark education, and resourceful approach to getting his music out there
2022 MTV VMAs: BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin Added to Performance Lineup
On Aug. 15, MTV announced BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin are part of the performance lineup at the upcoming MTV VMAs.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
