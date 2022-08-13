ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky freshman Destin Wade is settling in at quarterback

On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgIgN_0hG8UJtO00
(Photo courtesy of UK Athletics)

Kentucky does not have a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. As of right now, it doesn’t appear that will change as signing day is just four months away. That means true freshman Destin Wade could have a golden opportunity.

The Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit product was a four-star prospect who committed to Kentucky along with his twin brother, Keaten, in the class of 2022. Serving as a big recruiting win in Tennessee’s backyard, the Wildcats have big plans for both Wades.

Keaten Wade is already pushing for some playing time at EDGE playing for defensive coordinator Brad White. Destin Wade is looking to prove that he can play quarterback in the SEC. The rookie has made an early impression on offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

“I would say based on what I evaluated him he probably throws the ball a little bit better than I expected,” Scangarello said about the freshman quarterback. “Which is a promising sign. We know he’s a good athlete, we know he’s a leader, we know he’s competitive.”

Wade led his high school to a state title as a junior and a state runner-up finish as a senior. In 2021, Wade was named Mr. Football for the largest classification in Tennessee high school football. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound quarterback was a run-first option as the prospect rushed for 2,308 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior.

However, Kentucky is giving the top-flight athlete a chance to play quarterback. Following the departure of Beau Allen, the Cats are all of a sudden very thin at quarterback. Despite this, a redshirt season appears to be the plan for Wade.

“Fortunately for him, we’re in no rush to play him,” Scangarello said. “I think it’s hard — in this offense for sure — to play a true freshman that hasn’t been here in the spring. He’s got a role to play. He’s going to be huge on the scout team for us this year.”

Wade will get a year of development and will then likely be involved in a wide-open quarterback competition next spring and fall following the departure of Will Levis. Regardless, the young player brings positional versatility to the team and could succeed in a variety of roles at Kentucky. But first, the freshman is attempting to play quarterback. He’s got the attention of his position coach.

“So far, I’ve been impressed with him as a person and a player,” said Scangarello.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
athleticbusiness.com

Kentucky AD Barnhart Steps Into Calipari, Stoops Feud

In a wide-ranging, 40-minute news conference Saturday, University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart called the week’s back-and-forth between basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops “unproductive and unfortunate.”. At reported by the Courier-Journal of Louisville, the spat started Thursday, when Calipari told reporters in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Must see angle of Daimion Collins’ dunk

Kentucky forward Daimion Collins was a highlight reel during Kentucky’s Big Blue Bahamas Tour. Collins put on a dunking clinic in Kentucky’s four wins, but his most impressive slam might have been his final one of the trip. “He’s like Inspector Gadget with his go-go arms there,” Orlando...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 1978, Kentucky is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25. Kentucky joins five other conference schools, ranked No. 20 in the initial poll. Alabama is the overwhelming favorite with 54 first-place votes. Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Calipari on feud with Mark Stoops: 'I said the wrong thing'

John Calipari and Mark Stoops have been having a public back-and-forth recently after Calipari insisted Kentucky was a “basketball school.”. Obviously, coming off 2 10-win seasons in the past 4 years with the football program, Stoops took issue with that. Now, though, it seems Coach Cal is backing off...
LEXINGTON, KY
14powers.com

Kentucky’s Three Keys to 2022 Success

The big question going forward with the Kentucky Wildcats is what is their ceiling? They finished second in the SEC East in 2021 with a 10-3 record and a Citrus Bowl win over No. 15 Iowa. What can Mark Stoops do with his squad in 2022?. Here are the three...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

College basketball insider names potential breakout star for Kentucky for 2022-23 season

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein followed Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas closely. The Wildcats beat the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Aug. 10. Then, they took down Tec De Monterrey 102-40 on Aug. 11. Following a day off, the Wildcats scored a 118-56 win over Carleton University on Aug. 13 and finished the trip with a 98-74 victory over The Bahamas National Select Team on Aug. 14.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Recruiting#Spring Hill#Wildcats#Sec
ClutchPoints

‘Coaches change a lot in today’s world’: Kentucky AD sends strong message amid John Calipari-Mark Stoops feud

Whether Kentucky is a basketball or football school, Kentucky Wildcats athletics director Mitch Barnhart wants both sides of John Calipari and Mark Stoops to know that the school is doing all it can to help the respective programs. But that’s not all of it. When he spoke to the media recently, Barnhart also hinted on […] The post ‘Coaches change a lot in today’s world’: Kentucky AD sends strong message amid John Calipari-Mark Stoops feud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky is rolling with a new starting five vs. Carleton

John Calipari is mixing things up again with the starting lineup for game 3 in the Bahamas. The Wildcats take on Carleton University (Canada) at 6 p.m. ET. on the SEC Network. Below is the starting five the Wildcats will roll with. Cason Wallace. CJ Fredrick. Chris Livingston. Jacob Toppin.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Carleton game thread and pregame reading

Game 3 of the Kentucky Wildcats’ Bahamas Tour tips off tonight at 6 pm ET vs. the Carleton Ravens out of Canada. You can watch the action on the SEC Network, and there will be a live online stream via WatchESPN. It’s been a fun show thus far as...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
EKU Sports

EKU Football Holds First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon at Roy Kidd Stadium as the Colonels prepare for the season opener on Sept. 2 at Eastern Michigan. "I think it was a good ebb and flow of our football team," head coach Walt Wells...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

UK’s record freshman class begins moving in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s Class of 2026 started move-in week Monday. Thousands of fresh new Wildcats moved into their dorms and spent their first day on campus. Students we spoke with say they’re excited to take their next step and start some new challenges.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
ARTEMUS, KY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our September pattern rolls on with pleasant temps remaining this week and through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will be noted during this time as a big upper level system spins slowly across the region. I will take a look at...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Two killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy