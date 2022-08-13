Report: Longtime SEC assistant John Hevesy hired to off-field role at Georgia Tech

(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

John Hevesy has been a coach in the SEC for the last 17 years. Now, he’s reportedly off to the ACC.

Hevesy is heading to Georgia Tech to work as a consultant, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday. He worked at Florida for the last four seasons as co-offensive coordinator, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Hevesy had a prior stop at Florida from 2005-08 before heading to Mississippi State from 2009-17, where he worked as the tight ends coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He also played big roles in recruiting Dak Prescott and Chris Jones to the program before returning to Florida.

Now, he’s joining a Georgia Tech team that’s coming off a rough 2021 season, finishing 3-9 overall and 2-6 in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets get their season started Sept. 5 against Clemson.

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins among Pete Thamel’s coaches on the hot seat

ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel declared four coaches who are on the hot seat for the 2022 season. They are Nebraska coach Scott Frost, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, Arizona State headman Herm Edwards, and Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins.

Collins made sense when he was hired at Georgia Tech. He’s a Georgia native who wanted to embrace Atlanta’s culture. The problem was that he had to transition from Paul Johnson’s triple option to a spread offense. It hasn’t gone well.

Thamel acknowledged that this has made the Georgia Tech job a harder job than usual. The roster turnover that he inherited was insane. At the same time, he’s still losing games that he shouldn’t be losing.

“Still, considering the caliber of school, location of campus and radius to top talent, it’s amazing that the Georgia Tech program is awash with so much apathy,” Thamel wrote. “Collins has losses to The Citadel, Temple and Northern Illinois, which meant his buzzy marketing hasn’t translated to the field.”