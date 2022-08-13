ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Longtime SEC assistant John Hevesy hired to off-field role at Georgia Tech

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
 2 days ago
(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

John Hevesy has been a coach in the SEC for the last 17 years. Now, he’s reportedly off to the ACC.

Hevesy is heading to Georgia Tech to work as a consultant, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday. He worked at Florida for the last four seasons as co-offensive coordinator, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Hevesy had a prior stop at Florida from 2005-08 before heading to Mississippi State from 2009-17, where he worked as the tight ends coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He also played big roles in recruiting Dak Prescott and Chris Jones to the program before returning to Florida.

Now, he’s joining a Georgia Tech team that’s coming off a rough 2021 season, finishing 3-9 overall and 2-6 in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets get their season started Sept. 5 against Clemson.

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins among Pete Thamel’s coaches on the hot seat

ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel declared four coaches who are on the hot seat for the 2022 season. They are Nebraska coach Scott Frost, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, Arizona State headman Herm Edwards, and Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins.

Collins made sense when he was hired at Georgia Tech. He’s a Georgia native who wanted to embrace Atlanta’s culture. The problem was that he had to transition from Paul Johnson’s triple option to a spread offense. It hasn’t gone well.

Thamel acknowledged that this has made the Georgia Tech job a harder job than usual. The roster turnover that he inherited was insane. At the same time, he’s still losing games that he shouldn’t be losing.

“Still, considering the caliber of school, location of campus and radius to top talent, it’s amazing that the Georgia Tech program is awash with so much apathy,” Thamel wrote. “Collins has losses to The Citadel, Temple and Northern Illinois, which meant his buzzy marketing hasn’t translated to the field.”

Which schools have the most 2023 On3 Consensus 5-star commits?

The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of 5-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding 5-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. The 2023 On3...
Lane Kiffin criticizes Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer following scrimmage

As the Ole Miss quarterback competition rolls along, all eyes are on Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer. Lane Kiffin didn’t sound thrilled with their performances in Saturday’s scrimmage, though. In a post-scrimmage press conference, Kiffin gave a blunt assessment of the two players’ performances as they compete to...
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
JD PicKell predicts Big 12 Championship participants, winner

Baylor won the Big 12 in 2021, defeating Oklahoma State in the conference championship game. But entering the 2022 season, a lot of teams across the Big 12 are undergoing major changes. Oklahoma finished third in the conference last year, but lost its top two quarterbacks and head coach. The...
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
