ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WATCH: Will Shipley shows off impressive handshakes with teammates

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3w5F_0hG8UFMU00
(Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

As Clemson took the field in full pads for the first time Saturday, running back Will Shipley stole the show. The Tigers sophomore apparently has special handshakes with most of his teammates.

Shipley showed off his handshake game in a video Clemson football posted on its Twitter account. He went up to multiple players and had different, creative handshakes with each of them.

Shipley is gearing up for his second season with the Tigers after a solid freshman campaign in 2021. He rushed for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 16 receptions for 116 yards in the air as Clemson finished 10-3, including a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State.

Shipley and the Tigers will kick off the 2022 season Sept. 5 with a matchup against Georgia Tech.

JD PicKell: Will Shipley is key to Clemson offense, College Football Playoff chances

Earlier in training camp, On3’s J.D. PicKell argued Shipley is one of the keys to Clemson’s offense after the numbers he put up last season. If the Tigers can get that kind of production out of him, along with an improved DJ Uiagalelei, they could pack quite a punch on that side of the ball.

“They need Will Shipley, the running back, to be a catalyst for this offense,” PicKell said on The Hard Count. Will Shipley was a true freshman a season ago. Had 11 touchdowns, didn’t even play the entire season. If he can stay healthy and come into his own and be the bell cow for that offense … again, takes pressure off your quarterback to have to be elite. Slows the game down, allows your defense to get more of a breather.

“If Shipley can be a threat catching and running the ball, that’s just going to make the offense more dangerous. He’s capable. He flashed last year. He was a guy who a lot of people were talking about coming in and being the RB1 in game one. It took some time for him to eventually take the load.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season

D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
woffordterriers.com

Football Holds Competitive Saturday Scrimmage

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Wofford College football team held the first of two scheduled scrimmages on Saturday morning at Gibbs Stadium. The team was on the field for nearly three hours as they ran over 90 plays. "I think in this first scrimmage you are trying to figure out...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Bassmaster High School National Championship winners announced

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship winners were announced as the event came to an end on Saturday at Lake Hartwell. Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of Northeast Wisconsin Bass were named the winners with a three-day total of 43 pounds and...
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Cheez It Bowl#American Football#Tigers#College Football Playoff
WBTW News13

Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree

GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
clemson.edu

Exciting Clemson Home dining options for employees

As the Fall 2022 semester begins, faculty and staff are encouraged to take note of the following updates from Clemson Home:. $5 Fridays will continue being offered for Clemson faculty and staff. McAlister Dining Hall is now The Dish at McAlister and has an updated layout with each station having...
CLEMSON, SC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival returns

Tickets available to the 3-day music festival at TIEC. MILL SPRING––In a couple of weeks, Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival, a three-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in country music, will return to Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). Night in the Country Carolinas...
MILL SPRING, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28. Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts. This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Update on Abandoned Puppy

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End

GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
GREENVILLE, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy