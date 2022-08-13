WATCH: Will Shipley shows off impressive handshakes with teammates

(Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

As Clemson took the field in full pads for the first time Saturday, running back Will Shipley stole the show. The Tigers sophomore apparently has special handshakes with most of his teammates.

Shipley showed off his handshake game in a video Clemson football posted on its Twitter account. He went up to multiple players and had different, creative handshakes with each of them.

Shipley is gearing up for his second season with the Tigers after a solid freshman campaign in 2021. He rushed for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 16 receptions for 116 yards in the air as Clemson finished 10-3, including a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State.

Shipley and the Tigers will kick off the 2022 season Sept. 5 with a matchup against Georgia Tech.

JD PicKell: Will Shipley is key to Clemson offense, College Football Playoff chances

Earlier in training camp, On3’s J.D. PicKell argued Shipley is one of the keys to Clemson’s offense after the numbers he put up last season. If the Tigers can get that kind of production out of him, along with an improved DJ Uiagalelei, they could pack quite a punch on that side of the ball.

“They need Will Shipley, the running back, to be a catalyst for this offense,” PicKell said on The Hard Count. Will Shipley was a true freshman a season ago. Had 11 touchdowns, didn’t even play the entire season. If he can stay healthy and come into his own and be the bell cow for that offense … again, takes pressure off your quarterback to have to be elite. Slows the game down, allows your defense to get more of a breather.

“If Shipley can be a threat catching and running the ball, that’s just going to make the offense more dangerous. He’s capable. He flashed last year. He was a guy who a lot of people were talking about coming in and being the RB1 in game one. It took some time for him to eventually take the load.”