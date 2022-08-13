ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb earns 'Block O' jersey honor

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
Kamryn Babb hasn't given up on his dreams of being a dominant Ohio State receiver. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is ready to name its third-ever recipient of the newest annual tradition: Kamryn Babb is the Block O jersey honoree.

Babb was already a captain last season, but now he is being honored as a cut above even captaincy with the Buckeyes. On the same day he was named a two-time captain, he also got the news of his new jersey number, switching from No. 1 to now having No. 0.

Since his sophomore season of high school, Kamryn Babb has suffered five different season-ending injuries. But he has kept coming back from them, still battling for the dream of being an elite receiver at Ohio State.

“One of the more amazing stories I’ve been around,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in a press conference last year. “This is a guy who has been through four ACLs.

“… Something that’s a mark of a lot of successful people is the ability to be resilient and bounce back from adversity and failure and emotional pain. And he is like the epitome of that. He got up in front of the team and talked about how he did do that, how he stayed positive. He’s been an unbelievable leader. He set a standard.”

That standard set by Babb has allowed him to battle through all the adversity and become a Buckeyes captain. Now he is the third-ever player to be entrusted with the Block O jersey honor.

About the Block O tradition at Ohio State

The NCAA approved zero on jersey numbers in April of 2020, and Ohio State decided to make it a privilege to wear the jersey. Buckeyes director of football operations Quinn Tempel drew the comparisons in the zero in the font used for the program’s jerseys to the famed Ohio State Block O logo, making it a fit for an annual tradition.

“It really should come from the offseason program and who has put years into the program and who has been through some adversity, who has worked through some things, who has fought through things and really lived our culture,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day told Lettermen Row last season. “With everything that’s gone on this year and the great tradition that Ohio State has, how can we now create something that can be new? We thought naming the award after Bill Willis would be a great decision because it’s great way we can honor him. So, then you ask who it should be?”

Former Buckeyes defensive end Jonathon Cooper was the first answer to that question. Former offensive lineman Thayer Munford followed it up last year and represented the number as a captain.

Now it’s Kamryn Babb’s turn. After years of battling through adversity and injuries, Babb certainly earned it.

