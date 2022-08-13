ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia stays the course on Mykel Williams, and it's paying off already

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Mykel Williams/Twitter

There aren’t many players more talented in the Class of 2022 than Mykel Williams. And there aren’t many stories better than Williams ending up at Georgia, a place that has always meant so much to him and one where he has connections galore.

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee recruited Williams out of his hometown of Columbus, Ga. He’s known the Williams family for a while, and when he initially committed to Souther Cal, it was a big disappointment. But McGee and company stayed strong and eventually won him over.

“It was definitely tough. He was initially committed to USC, but I’ve known his pops, his grandfather and his uncle for a long time, so we knew we were never out of it,” McGee said. “We just stayed the course, stayed consistent, and it probably speaks for itself. Mykel is a Georgia kid that loves Georgia. I think he’s going to do things in an exceptional manner, which he has already. You can see the extra work and the attention to detail that he has as a young player. He actually came in and practiced with our team during the bowl week for a couple of days. He went through 14 spring practices and the spring game. Even this summer, you would see on off days he would be working. He would be working on Sundays, doing extra things to make him a better football player. So, we’re getting a very, very hard worker. Kind of unmatched from a hard work standpoint. That’s what you want out of a young player so they can influence their class as well as older guys, like, ‘Look at what Mykel is doing.’”

Williams is just another example of talented players coming out of the area. He was the No. 2 player in the country according to On3 and No. 7 according to the On3 Consensus. On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power had the following to say about Williams.

We’ve thought Mykel Williams bears a strong resemblance to a high school Chris Jones for much of the cycle. Williams checks in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds with an arm length over 34 inches. Jones is around one inch taller than Williams, but their frames look similar at the same stage. Jones was around 6-foot-6, 255 pounds as an On3 Consensus five-star prospect in the 2013 cycle. We would not be surprised to see Williams top out around 300 pounds after a few years in Georgia’s strength program. Williams is more technically advanced than Jones at the same stage, but both were devastating pass rushers at the high school level while projecting as interior disruptors in college and the NFL. Williams averaged 1.3 sacks per game over the course of his high school career. Jones tallied 160 tackles and 14 sacks as a senior. Both also turned in dominant all-star performances – Williams was the best player all week at the All-American Bowl, while Jones was a top performer at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic and Under Armour All-America Game.

Charles Power – On3 Director of Scouting

“There’s a lot of talent in that area, down in Columbus and Phenix City. Of late, they’ve been really excelling on the football field. Had a lot of kids cross over the river a little bit. It’s just a great area. Always has been, always will be,” McGee said about the area. “Me being from Columbus, I’m definitely tied into the area and I’m in the know. I’ll know some of the kids before they even hit the high school marks, that, ‘Hey, this middle school kid I already know about. I’ve heard about the little league running backs.’ I have a little bit of a head start on everyone else, so we’re able to get those younger kids up to our camps and on campus. We’re able to build that relationship with those kids.”

Williams will get his first taste of a fall camp scrimmage on Saturday as the Bulldogs go between the hedges. He was on campus this spring and participated in the team’s two scrimmages as well as the spring game.

dawgnation.com

SEC Shorts rolls out the red carpet for Georgia football in hilarious new video

You can tell the season is getting close, as SEC Shorts dropped a new video on Monday. And it’s one that is sure to make Georgia fans chuckle. In the video, teams are boarding a plane, with the destination being the 2022 season. After Vanderbilt and Auburn were allowed to board early for needing some extra assistance, the Bulldogs were up next.
nowhabersham.com

Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
flywareagle.com

Auburn football: These 2 freshman were shouted out at Saturday’s practice

Auburn football has a few precious weeks left to prepare for the 2022 season, and on Saturday the Tigers held an open practice for select Auburn University boosters, select alumni, and friends and family of the players at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The quarterbacks were a focus–as it appears T.J. Finley’s strong...
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars

Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WALB 10

New poultry plant opens in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
AMERICUS, GA
skillednursingnews.com

PruittHealth CEO: Nursing Home Operators Can’t Break Into Small Markets Without Government Support

PruittHealth continues on its track toward growth, particularly in urban markets, but its CEO Neil Pruitt says the federal government needs to put more resources toward rural markets for operators. The Norcross, Georgia-based operator has set its sights on expanding into contiguous markets while deepening its presence in certain states...
FLORIDA STATE
