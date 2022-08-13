WATCH: 4-star RB Rueben Owens posts highlights from scrimmage

Rueben Owens (Tim Verghese/On3)

El Campo (Texas) four-star running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens played the first downs of senior football season Friday and put on a great show.

The elite running back opened the preseason against La Grange (Texas) and reached the end zone four times.

Owens is the No. 33 overall recruit and No. 2 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $199k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Owens is one of the stars of the 2023 Cardinals recruiting class and is the group’s highest-ranked player. The group ranks 15th in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

Rueben Owens was a star at OT7

Running backs usually are not the stars of 7-on-7 tournaments but Rueben Owens showed out at the 2022 OT7 tournament earlier this summer.

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power included Owens as a top performer at the event, the only running back to earn a spot.

“Rueben Owens makes this list due to the skills he showed as a pass-catching threat over the weekend in Las Vegas,” Power said. “As we noted in the prior Top Performer pieces, Owens flashed a receiving skill set that would be considered elite for a running back prospect. The El Campo (Texas) High standout lined up at receiver for Premium LA and made sound outstanding highlight catches over several days at OT7. His quarterback play was probably not as consistent as some other skill players, but Owens still made plays. We saw him make a one-handed catch on a back shoulder route, extend for a toe-tapping touchdown in the end zone and make a nice catch over his outside shoulder. Owens will bring some real versatility to the table at the next level as a receiving threat out of the backfield.”