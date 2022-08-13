ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WATCH: 4-star RB Rueben Owens posts highlights from scrimmage

By Peter Warren about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6Xky_0hG8U2yI00
Rueben Owens (Tim Verghese/On3)

El Campo (Texas) four-star running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens played the first downs of senior football season Friday and put on a great show.

The elite running back opened the preseason against La Grange (Texas) and reached the end zone four times.

Owens is the No. 33 overall recruit and No. 2 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $199k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Owens is one of the stars of the 2023 Cardinals recruiting class and is the group’s highest-ranked player. The group ranks 15th in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

Rueben Owens was a star at OT7

Running backs usually are not the stars of 7-on-7 tournaments but Rueben Owens showed out at the 2022 OT7 tournament earlier this summer.

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power included Owens as a top performer at the event, the only running back to earn a spot.

“Rueben Owens makes this list due to the skills he showed as a pass-catching threat over the weekend in Las Vegas,” Power said. “As we noted in the prior Top Performer pieces, Owens flashed a receiving skill set that would be considered elite for a running back prospect. The El Campo (Texas) High standout lined up at receiver for Premium LA and made sound outstanding highlight catches over several days at OT7. His quarterback play was probably not as consistent as some other skill players, but Owens still made plays. We saw him make a one-handed catch on a back shoulder route, extend for a toe-tapping touchdown in the end zone and make a nice catch over his outside shoulder. Owens will bring some real versatility to the table at the next level as a receiving threat out of the backfield.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, sits inside Top 20

The 2023 recruiting cycle is still months away until the early signing period in December, but Louisville's class is off to an excellent start. Louisville added a pair of four-star commitments last week in wide receiver William Fowles and linebacker Stanquan Clark. The new additions make it 14 commitments in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Consensus Top-25 status shows respect Stoops, UK football have earned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2018, the University Kentucky football team swept to its 10th and final victory of the season by dispatching Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. That was a Kentucky team that defeated a ranked Florida team on the road as well as a ranked Mississippi State squad in Lexington. The Wildcats won their first five games, handled Louisville 56-10 and finished that season ranked 12th.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Cards Cast: LB Stanquan Clark commits to Louisville

Louisville football had added its 14th commitment to the 2023 recruiting class as Miami, Fla., linebacker Stanquan Clark announced for the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. The commitment of the four-star prospect is the topic of discussion in this episode of the Cards Cast. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
La Grange, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown 12U baseball team wins world championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown baseball team is bringing home a world championship trophy. Jeffersontown's 12-and-under Cal Ripken team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth Baseball World Series on Saturday night in Branson, Missouri. Jeffersontown pitcher Nolan White threw five innings and eight strikeouts in the...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Clayton News Daily

RONDA RICH: Running away to a better life

One of my favorite days is always the first Saturday in May when hundreds of private jets land in Louisville, Ky., and limousines arrive for a ride over to beautiful Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby has delivered some of the best stories in sports history. Winners become losers. Losers become...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Churchill Downs hosts Arlington Million as Paddock renovations continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For just the fifth time in Churchill Downs history, fans gathered at the track on Saturday for horse racing in August. The Arlington Million was held at horse racing facility in Louisville for the first time, which also gave fans a glimpse at the major construction underway to transform the Paddock.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Football#Recruiting#Las Vegas#American Football#Timverghese#Cardinals
hiphopsince1987.com

The Homies Drop “Thirsty” Video

Masters of the DIY grind, Louisville rap crew The Homies know how to have a good time. Today, the 4-man collective comprised of Ace Pro, 2forwOyNE, Shlobb, and Quiiso share the new video for “Thirsty.” Produced by group member 2forwOyNE, “Thirsty” combines elements of two late ’00s rap cuts–using a sped-up sample of Drake’s “Houstatlantavegas” and vocals of Missy Elliott’s “Ching-A-Ling”–into a cohesive and incredibly catchy whole. Directed by Ace Pro, the video has a breezy summer vibe, as The Homies play beach volleyball with a group of fine ladies. The follow-up to “Shake,” which arrived with a Hype Williams-esque video, “Thirsty” is a highlight from It’s A Lot Going On, The Homies’ next album, and it arrives shortly after they hosted celebrities like Jack Harlow, Cole Bennett, Master P, and many more for their annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets are available online for $10, advanced tickets come with parking. However, you can also pay for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Trending on Reddit

What happens to a dog if they bite someone in Louisville?

What happens to a dog, here in Louisville, if they bite someone in their own home? Are they killed? Anyone with experience in this?from HeartForFur. OP, I (unfortunately) have experience with this. My dog bit someone at a boarding facility while I was out of town. They reported it to the health department and gave them my contact info. I received a letter in the mail stating they were aware of a dog bite and that I would be contacted in the coming days. The letter gave instructions to keep my dog at home in quarantine. Contrary to what others are posting, no one came to get my dog from me. You can keep the dog in quarantine at your own house. I got a call not long after that from someone at the health department reminding me to keep my dog at home and asking for proof of vaccinations. I gave them my vet's name and contact info and they contacted my vet directly to get shot records. They then scheduled a time to come to my house at the end of the quarantine period to look at my dog and ensure it wasn't showing signs of rabies (literally just had to lay eyes on my dog, didn't have to physically touch him. I just met them outside with my dog on a leash). This was the first time this has happened so I don't know the protocol if there are subsequent bites but this was my experience. I haven't heard anything from the health department since. I did pay the urgent care bill for the employee that got bit, as she required stitches and I felt horrible. Edited to add: If the person is bit in your own home but does not report it, nothing should come of it. If they do, it will likely be similar to above.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville

Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Flashback: Remembering iconic Louisville record store Ear X-tacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a mecca for music for many years in Louisville: Ear X-tacy. The independent record store opened in 1985, and for years, its massive iconic sign caught the eyes on Bardstown Road. The music store had loads of records, attracting people near and far. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sister, son of Louisville women found dead seek support to pay for school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood. Her name was Danielle Wade and police found her two month old son DreSeaun still alive clutching his mother’s body. His hand was raw because he had apparently been trying to eat it to survive.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy