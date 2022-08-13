ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Marcus Freeman names Tyler Buchner Notre Dame starting quarterback

By Ashton Pollard
Tyler Buchner is a sophomore quarterback out of the San Diego area. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

After an offseason of speculation, the starting quarterback dilemma at Notre Dame has been solved. On Saturday, the Irish announced sophomore Tyler Buchner will take the lead under center.

“We spent an enormous amount of time talking about it,” head coach Marcus Freeman said on Saturday. “It’s not really a seven-practice decision. This is something we looked at last year, the spring, the summer, the start of fall camp, the entire body of work. We just felt like it was time to give the offense clarity on who is the starting quarterback.”

Buchner saw action in 10 games as a true freshman in 2021. He threw 35 passes, completing 21 of them for 298 yards and throwing three interceptions. Buchner had three touchdowns through the air and three on the ground. His rushing abilities played a role in Freeman’s choice.

“Tyler brings a dynamic element with his feet, the ability to extend plays, and have a QB running game,” Freeman said. “That added into this decision.”

The La Jolla (Calif.) Helix product spent the spring and summer competing with junior Drew Pyne for the starting job. Pyne was 15-for-30 with 224 yards and two scores in 2021. Buchner and Pyne backed up former Irish quarterback Jack Coan for the duration of last season.

Freeman added no one was happier for Buchner than Pyne and noted Pyne will likely see the field in some capacity this fall.

“I told both of those guys that in my years of playing and coaching football, I can’t think of a time when you didn’t have two quarterbacks play throughout the season somehow, some way,” Freeman said.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees challenged Buchner both on and off the field this offseason. Leadership was a big focus for the second-year signal-caller, and the Irish staff clearly saw enough to name him QB1.

“When he steps foot out there, there’s a presence,” Rees said. “When he’s out there, this guy, he gives us a chance because you believe in his confidence and the way he’s presenting himself.”

Buchner will have a lot on his shoulders from the moment the Irish kick off on Sept. 3. Notre Dame opens with a game at Ohio State, will play BYU in Las Vegas, will host Clemson, and finishes the season at rival USC. Presumably, Notre Dame cannot lose more than one game if the Irish want to make the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years.

