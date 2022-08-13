ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will 'Power Book 3: Raising Kanan' Season 2 Be on Starz? How To Watch

By Josh Sorokach
We have some good news and we have a bit of great news. First, Power Book III: Raising Kanan has returned for Season 2! The first episode of the new season debuts Sunday night on Starz (and Sunday morning on the Starz app, more on that below), with new installments premiering weekly on the network. The better news? Starz has already renewed their popular series for a third season!

The second season follows Raq (Patina Miller) as she gains control over the city’s drug trade, while her son (MeKai Curtis) slips away. Per Starz, “Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory.”

What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 premiere on Starz? How can you watch Power Book III online? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE POWER BOOK 3: RAISING KANAN RELEASE DATE?

The new season premieres Sunday, August 14 on Starz.

WHAT TIME DOES POWER BOOK 3: RAISING KANAN SEASON 2 PREMIERE ON STARZ?

The season premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs Sunday, August 14 from 9:00-10:05 p.m. ET on Starz. An encore of the episode begins at 11:13 p.m. ET.

CAN I WATCH POWER BOOK 3: RAISING KANAN SEASON 2 EARLY ON THE STARZ APP?

Yes! Just like last season, Power Book III will be available to stream early on Starz.com and the Starz app. The season premiere is scheduled to drop Sunday morning/Saturday night (August 14) at 12:00 a.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH POWER BOOK 3 SEASON 2 LIVE:

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is available to watch on both Starz.com and the Starz app (available to download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). Starz is also available with an active subscription to Philo for an extra $9/month. A seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

CAN I WATCH POWER BOOK 3 LIVE ON HULU?

You can’t live stream Power Book III on Hulu with a traditional account, but you can add Starz to your Hulu subscription for $8.99/month. A seven-day free trial is available for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH POWER BOOK 3 SEASON 2 LIVE ON AMAZON OR FUBOTV?

Yep! While Power Book III isn’t available to stream for free on Amazon, you can add Starz to your Amazon account for $8.99/month. Amazon offers a seven-day free trial of Starz for eligible subscribers.

Starz is also available on fuboTV for an additional $8.99/month, with the service offering a free trial for eligible subscribers.

WILL THERE BE A SEASON 3 OF POWER BOOK 3: RAISING KANAN?

Yes! Starz recently renewed the series for a third season!

