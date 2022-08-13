Read full article on original website
What's next for Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne after losing competition to Tyler Buchner?
Drew Pyne didn't win the Notre Dame quarterback competition. But nobody expects his devotion to the Irish to wane whatsoever.
Notre Dame Transcript: Tommy Rees Talks Tyler Buchner, Offensive Skill and More
Everything Tommy Rees said in today's Notre Dame press conference, including announcing Tyler Buchner as the new starter
Notre Dame Names Sophomore Tyler Buchner Starting QB
Buchner put his dual-threat abilities on display in 10 games for the Fighting Irish last season.
Scrimmage Reactions: Darnell Washington a "Cheat Code," Kenny McIntosh a "Beast"
What did Rennie Curran have to say about what he saw at Georgia's scrimmage this past weekend?
PICK SIX: Frost, Harsin among coaches in precarious spot
Last season, 30 major college football programs made coaching changes, including some of the bluest bloods in the sport — Southern California, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and LSU among them — in what was a historic hiring cycle. All that movement portends a quieter carousel this season. Right?. Well,...
Notre Dame Receiver Avery Davis Injures Knee, Will Miss The 2022 Season
Notre Dame veteran wide receiver Avery Davis will miss the 2022 season with an injury
Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday
Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury
Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - Part One
Irish Breakdown recruiting director Ryan Roberts answers subscriber questions about Notre Dame football recruiting
Confidence, Dynamic Ability Lead To Tyler Buchner Winning The Quarterback Job
Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner earned the starting role thanks this confidence, decision making and playmaking ability
USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback
TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
Notre Dame WR Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL
Notre Dame's receiving corps suffered a devastating blow just a few weeks before the team's season opener against Ohio State. During Friday's practice, wide receiver Avery Davis suffered a season-ending ACL injury. This is heartbreaking news for Davis, who suffered a torn ACL against Navy last November. Despite a lengthy...
Notre Dame makes big decision on Week 1 quarterback
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have made their quarterback decision with a big season opener against Ohio State looming. In a hype video posted to the football team’s Twitter account Saturday, the Irish announced that sophomore Tyler Buchner would get the nod for the team’s first game at Ohio State on Sept. 3. Buchner will start ahead of junior Drew Pyne, who had been the other competitor for the job.
