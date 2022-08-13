ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Rittenberg
Person
Lorenzo Styles
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday

Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Fighting Irish#Espn#Recruiting#The Fighting Irish#American Football#College Football#Wr Avery Davis#Acl#Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury

Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback

TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Notre Dame WR Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL

Notre Dame's receiving corps suffered a devastating blow just a few weeks before the team's season opener against Ohio State. During Friday's practice, wide receiver Avery Davis suffered a season-ending ACL injury. This is heartbreaking news for Davis, who suffered a torn ACL against Navy last November. Despite a lengthy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame makes big decision on Week 1 quarterback

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have made their quarterback decision with a big season opener against Ohio State looming. In a hype video posted to the football team’s Twitter account Saturday, the Irish announced that sophomore Tyler Buchner would get the nod for the team’s first game at Ohio State on Sept. 3. Buchner will start ahead of junior Drew Pyne, who had been the other competitor for the job.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy