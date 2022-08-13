Read full article on original website
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville looks to bounce back from a 2 win 2021. It’s three head coaches in three seasons for the Chickasaws. But a familiar face is back in charge in Ben Fisher.
Arkansas State women’s soccer kicks off 2022 season this week
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting even closer to Arkansas State football, volleyball, and women’s soccer. The Beautiful Game kicks off on campus this week, women’s soccer aiming to add another trophy. Brian Dooley’s Red Wolves have won back to back Sun Belt regular season championships.
Obituary: Donald Preston Malone of Blytheville, Arkansas
Donald Preston Malone, 82, of Blytheville, Arkansas passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. Don was born in Tomato, Arkansas to Virgil and Mary Sasser Malone. Don was a good athlete and used his skills to coach Little League baseball in Blytheville for more than 25 years. He was known in the area as “Coach Malone” and was one of the first Little League coaches to draft girls on his team. Don also proudly coached both of his sons. Family and friends often described him as a good storyteller as well as a good listener. He liked a good joke and loved the Razorbacks and golf. Don was a hardworking, dedicated family man. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and his siblings. Most of all, Don loved the Lord. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Don craved opportunities to do God’s will and especially tell others about Christ.
Get ready for some rain, Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
A-State soccer wraps up preseason, season opener Thursday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State dropped its final preseason exhibition, 1-0, against UT-Martin at the A-State Soccer Park Saturday evening. The Red Wolves had opportunities with nine shots (four on goal) while playing solid defense only allowing three shots, but the lone shot on goal for the Skyhawks was the difference maker as Shayla Addington scored off of a corner kick.
Aug 15: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Humidity starts to be felt a little more today and early this week as highs continue to get close to or in the 90s. This added moisture to the air will help prime the atmosphere for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.
High school football player calls jamboree chaos ‘devastating’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Business Academy’s football players were ready to play their hearts out in the high school jamboree Friday night, but it did not happen. Chaos erupted at Crump Stadium just before the 33 MBA players hit the field. “It was devastating because we worked hard this summer to get to where we […]
A birthday to stand out amongst the rest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Birthdays can start to blend the older we get, but this 106-birthday celebration will stand out for Bernice. Bernice Turman’s birthday was Aug. 14, and it’s been 106 since she was born in 1916. Many gathered to celebrate and honor her in a special...
Chaos erupts at Crump stadium football jamboree; MSCS says no guns found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reported hearing gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” said one witness, who was at the event to see her son play. Officials called off […]
School district launches command center to enhance safety
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - With kids back in classrooms across the country, school safety is on the minds of millions. For the Brookland School District, though, parents can rest more easily when their children are on campus. The district is launching what they said is the first of its kind...
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may […]
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
A Louisiana woman is praising a Tennessee man for a good deed she didn't want to go unnoticed.
Jonesboro High School plans for changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As school starts back in just a few days for many in Jonesboro, one school district has a new addition changing how students get to school. New additions call for further changes. The Academies at Jonesboro High School completed construction on a new building ahead of...
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who dedicated her time to ensuring that Memphians had cleaner streets and safer food to eat has died after being shot to death in Raleigh Saturday night. Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit. She died after...
Watermelon Festival returns for another year
HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Hornersville started its annual Watermelon Festival years ago but stopped hosting it in the 1990′s. Over the past two years, the city and community have been working tirelessly to bring the Watermelon Festival back in all its glory. “I think people were reminiscing about the...
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) K-8 school were evacuated Monday morning. Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed. The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours....
One dead after Southwest Memphis shooting
This story has been updated to reflect that the victim’s cause of death is unknown. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after MPD responded to a shots fired call in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong. The victim was found and […]
WATCH: Large fight at Central High School football game causes chaotic scene one day after teen found with a gun at the stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apparent fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the second night of Memphis-Shelby County School's Varsity Football Jamboree led to a chaotic scene Friday night, as hundreds of people fled the bleachers and caused the event to be cancelled. Just one day after a...
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers were called to the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive around 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old...
