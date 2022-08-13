Donald Preston Malone, 82, of Blytheville, Arkansas passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. Don was born in Tomato, Arkansas to Virgil and Mary Sasser Malone. Don was a good athlete and used his skills to coach Little League baseball in Blytheville for more than 25 years. He was known in the area as “Coach Malone” and was one of the first Little League coaches to draft girls on his team. Don also proudly coached both of his sons. Family and friends often described him as a good storyteller as well as a good listener. He liked a good joke and loved the Razorbacks and golf. Don was a hardworking, dedicated family man. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and his siblings. Most of all, Don loved the Lord. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Don craved opportunities to do God’s will and especially tell others about Christ.

BLYTHEVILLE, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO