ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Joe Flacco
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Steeler Joe Schobert signs with Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced on Monday they had signed former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert. The Steelers traded for Schobert with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in August in 2021 but was released in March of 2022. Schobert came to the Steelers and was supposed to be the coverage linebacker...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Espn#The Philadelphia Eagles#The New York Post
247Sports

New York Jets' Garrett Wilson says NFL preseason debut was 'everything I expected'

New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson made his NFL preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. The Jets' second, first-round pick from April's draft out of Ohio State recorded two receptions on three targets for 25 yards. “It was everything I expected,” Wilson told Jets team reporter...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy