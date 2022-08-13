Read full article on original website
3 Eagles players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Jets
The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New York Jets 24-21 in their preseason opener. The game was competitive throughout and both teams had players display potential. However, Zach Wilson suffered a concerning injury for New York which has Jets fans worried. Nonetheless, the Eagles escaped this game with a number of positives despite taking the loss.
Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury. Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in...
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets
A scenario the Pittsburgh Steelers expected is already in front of them.
Ex-NFL star's brother in custody after fatal shooting of coach at youth football game
The brother of former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is in custody following the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game Saturday night, CBS Dallas reports. Police in Lancaster, Texas earlier said they identified Yaqub Salik Talib as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) to have surgery Tuesday
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair the torn meniscus
How Willis' Preseason Debut Compared to Other Drafted QBs
The Titans rookie ran the ball more than most, which was not necessarily a good thing in the eyes of his coaches.
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, safety Jaquiski Tartt return to practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a
Former Steeler Joe Schobert signs with Broncos
The Denver Broncos announced on Monday they had signed former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert. The Steelers traded for Schobert with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in August in 2021 but was released in March of 2022. Schobert came to the Steelers and was supposed to be the coverage linebacker...
New York Jets' Garrett Wilson says NFL preseason debut was 'everything I expected'
New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson made his NFL preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. The Jets' second, first-round pick from April's draft out of Ohio State recorded two receptions on three targets for 25 yards. “It was everything I expected,” Wilson told Jets team reporter...
Brandon Scherff, Rayshawn Jenkins lead offense and defense with top PFF grades vs. Browns
The Jacksonville Jaguars exited Friday still in search of their first preseason win, but they certainly had some positive moments along the way. Most of those positive moments were through their starters, who helped get the Jags off to a 13-0 start. When it comes to the players who registered...
