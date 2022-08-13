Read full article on original website
Domestic violence assault suspect bit by K9 after hiding in bathtub at Moses Lake home
MOSES LAKE — A suspect in a domestic violence call in Moses Lake was bit by K9 Chewbacca after hiding inside a bathtub inside his home. Moses Lake police had responded to a reported domestic violence assault on Saturday at a home on Paxson Drive. The victim was safely...
Bridge climber faces trespass citation
WENATCHEE — The man who climbed the George Sellar Bridge on Friday and forced an hourlong traffic shutdown has been cited with charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. Police said the 32-year-old suspect, who clambered to the upper deck of the Columbia River bridge about 3:40 p.m., lives with mental health and substance addiction issues and is well known to law enforcement. He stood at the peak of the bridge structure for the better part of an hour, then climbed back down and was taken into custody without incident.
California man faces charges after Leavenworth man on motorcycle is killed
A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle that was passing traffic. The Washington State Patrol reports that at around 9:30 p.m. a westbound 2021 Infiniti Q50 sedan was...
Yakima Police seek witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 73-year-old motorcyclist Saturday morning. According to police, the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound in the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue around 10:45 a.m. when he was seen attempting to change lanes to get around a stopped delivery vehicle.
Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing Warden man
WARDEN, Wash. — Detectives believe they have found the body of a 45-year-old man who was reported missing late last week in a rural area near the Adams/Grant County border. According to a social media notice from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located the body at the Warden Outfall fishing access area near WA-262 at 10:30 a.m. on August 12. This area is located about a mile east of Road M SE and six miles northeast of Warden.
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
Yakima gas station glitch charged customers only 46 cents a gallon
YAKIMA -- Many people were filling up their tanks for under 50 cents last night after a system glitch at an Arco gas station in Yakima. The word quickly spread online, prompting more and more people to head to the AMPM gas station on North 1st Street. However, other people...
Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault
The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
2 people dead in Moses Lake after trailer fire
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people have died after an early morning fire in a trailer near Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews with Fire District No. 5 were called to a fire in the Cougar Campers RV Park in the area of Wheeler east of Moses Lake on Monday morning at around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
35-Years-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mansfield (Mansfield, WA)
According to Washington State trooper Jeremy Weber, a fire spread to the size of a football field occurred following a motor vehicle crash. A 2005 Dodge Magnum was travelling southbound on State Route 17 when the driver failed to turn left on the curve and went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Four People Rescued On Wenatchee River Saturday
Four people who were inner tubing the Wenatchee River over the weekend had to be rescued after becoming stranded. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were sent to an area of the river near the Warm Springs Inn on Saturday night around 10:30.
Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire
CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
