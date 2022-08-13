WENATCHEE — The man who climbed the George Sellar Bridge on Friday and forced an hourlong traffic shutdown has been cited with charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. Police said the 32-year-old suspect, who clambered to the upper deck of the Columbia River bridge about 3:40 p.m., lives with mental health and substance addiction issues and is well known to law enforcement. He stood at the peak of the bridge structure for the better part of an hour, then climbed back down and was taken into custody without incident.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO