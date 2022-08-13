ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncwlife.com

Bridge climber faces trespass citation

WENATCHEE — The man who climbed the George Sellar Bridge on Friday and forced an hourlong traffic shutdown has been cited with charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. Police said the 32-year-old suspect, who clambered to the upper deck of the Columbia River bridge about 3:40 p.m., lives with mental health and substance addiction issues and is well known to law enforcement. He stood at the peak of the bridge structure for the better part of an hour, then climbed back down and was taken into custody without incident.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Chelan, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Crime & Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing Warden man

WARDEN, Wash. — Detectives believe they have found the body of a 45-year-old man who was reported missing late last week in a rural area near the Adams/Grant County border. According to a social media notice from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located the body at the Warden Outfall fishing access area near WA-262 at 10:30 a.m. on August 12. This area is located about a mile east of Road M SE and six miles northeast of Warden.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Mother’s Ashes Stolen During $10,000 Robbery

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia River Drug Task Force recovered $10,000 worth of items on August 11, one of which included the victim’s mother’s ashes. On August 6, the victim reported that her storage unit on McKittrick St., Wenatchee had been burglarized. On August...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Marketplace#Burglary#Fraud#Trafficking
KIMA TV

Yakima gas station glitch charged customers only 46 cents a gallon

YAKIMA -- Many people were filling up their tanks for under 50 cents last night after a system glitch at an Arco gas station in Yakima. The word quickly spread online, prompting more and more people to head to the AMPM gas station on North 1st Street. However, other people...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault

The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
YAKIMA, WA
KREM2

2 people dead in Moses Lake after trailer fire

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people have died after an early morning fire in a trailer near Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews with Fire District No. 5 were called to a fire in the Cougar Campers RV Park in the area of Wheeler east of Moses Lake on Monday morning at around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river

The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
kpq.com

Motorcyclist Dead From Sunday Night U.S. 2 Crash West of Leavenworth

One person is dead while another faces vehicular homicide charges after a crash Sunday night on U.S. 2 about 11 miles west of Leavenworth. Troopers say a car driven by 49-year-old Phlym Anthony Gayan was westbound in the eastbound lane attempting to pass other cars when the car hit an oncoming motorcycle.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
MyNorthwest

Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state

A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
kpq.com

Four People Rescued On Wenatchee River Saturday

Four people who were inner tubing the Wenatchee River over the weekend had to be rescued after becoming stranded. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were sent to an area of the river near the Warm Springs Inn on Saturday night around 10:30.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire

CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
CLE ELUM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee

A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy