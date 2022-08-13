Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Six days of cruisin': What to look for as the Woodward Dream Cruise kicks into high gear
Bloomfield Hills — Dream Cruise week started rolling Monday as cruisers were already lining Woodward Avenue with their hoods up and lawn chair legs down. Culminating in the 27th official Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, the auto-palooza will have it all, from hot rods to Oscar Mayer hot dog cars and gas guzzling V8s to Dodge’s first electron-guzzling, electric muscle car. There will be car shows and car parades and Fords and Chevys. With Mother Nature promising sunny, low-80s, Pure Michigan days, an expected 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars will descend on a 16-mile stretch of southeast Michigan’s most famous street from Ferndale to Pontiac.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Detroit News
Milton McCrory wants to cement Detroit brothers' boxing legacy
Westland — Detroit's boxing scene has a rich history, and nowhere is that more evident than inside the walls of the current Kronk Gym. Plastered all over the building are pictures of some of the best fighters to ever train out of Kronk and under the tutelage of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward. Two of the images proudly on display are of brothers Milton and Steve McCrory. Steve’s is placed right above the entrance to the back of the Westland gym, home to a few offices and a classroom used for the Emanuel Steward Champions of Tomorrow program.
Seniors get front row seating to private parade of classic cars
At Jewish Senior Life's campuses in Oak Park and West Bloomfield, they say they strive to nurture a sense of community while enriching the lives of their residents.
Some of the world's largest pizza chains began in Michigan: Here are their origin stories
A blind date arranged in 1954 ignited the flame for the start of one of America's top pizza franchises. Can you guess which one? It seems as if Michigan is a hot spot for birthing the nation's top pizza spots, as many of the largest franchises in the world started right here in the mitten state. Check out the history...
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
Detroit News
Deadline Detroit announces it is closing after 10 years in post on website
Deadline Detroit, an independent, digital-media organization, will cease operations next month after a decade of reporting on the Motor City and its people. "Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out of juice, the 24/7 grind of overseeing an online publication with few vacations has taken a toll," Lengel wrote in his early morning post. "The decision is difficult, particularly since generous friends just committed to providing much needed additional funding. After much thought, I chose to pass on those funds.
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime
Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
Detroit News
New 11-foot bronze sculpture unveiled in front of Huntington Place
An 11-foot bronze orb inspired by Detroit history has a new home in front of Huntington Place, formerly the TCF Center, in city's downtown. The sculpture, created by acclaimed Detroit artist Scott Hocking, is called "Floating Citadel" and was unveiled Wednesday evening in the convention center's main circle drive. "Scott...
Red Hot Chili Peppers show Detroit extra love at huge homecoming stadium concert
DETROIT – It was quite the homecoming for two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band played their biggest Michigan concert ever in their decades-long career in front of more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug.14. Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis was born and...
Detroit News
Argument leads to bullet grazing girl, 12, Detroit police say
Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured on the city's east side. The child was leaving a park near Morang and Riad with a group of friends around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when they and another person started arguing, authorities said in a statement. "The argument...
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
hourdetroit.com
The Way It Was – Michigan State Fair
1958 Although summer technically doesn’t end until the third week of September, many consider the close of August and the resumption of another school year the season’s farewell. However, for decades, there was a reason to look forward to August and early September: the Michigan State Fair. Off Woodward between State Fair Street and Eight Mile Road, the fairgrounds offered a panoply of entertainment, from top-drawer live acts and rides to contests of all stripes, including the plumpest blueberry pie, the porkiest pig, and the loudest husband-hollering.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
fox2detroit.com
Hundreds of hardcover books 50% off during Barnes & Noble Book Haul
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Need to add some new books to your home library?. Barnes & Noble's Book Haul is back to help. Hundreds of hardcover books are 50% off, both in store and online through Sept. 5. The sale also includes deals on board games, planners, LEGOs, tea, and...
Detroit News
Indianapolis man sentenced in 'senseless' Detroit murder, robbery targeting gay men
Detroit — Most nights, Joshua Smelser's father replays his son's murder in his mind. He can't get it out of his head. Steven Smelser was the only one with access to the recordings from the home surveillance system that showed his 39-year-old son's final moments, he said during the Wednesday sentencing hearing for Diabolique Johnson, who was charged with killing his son.
wcsx.com
Weekend Stone Soup Build Update – WOW
Amazing weekend of work at Jeff’s Bronco Graveyard in Brighton. Thanks to Jeff, Dave and Alex Cuk, Doug our Project Manager and everyone busting their butts to get it done for Woodward Saturday. Tickets are ONLY $10 for this custom 1974 Ford Bronco.
Detroit News
A 'freak' on the field, Michigan football's Mazi Smith proving to be much more than that
Ann Arbor — Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith might be better known these days as a “freak," a description that absolutely suits him and is backed up by weight room and conditioning numbers. The 21-year-old senior also has been, to his teammates, noticeably more vocal as a leader heading into this upcoming season, a pivot from Smith’s quiet, lead-by-example demeanor.
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
