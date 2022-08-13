Read full article on original website
DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Delivers $100 As Clock Ticks to Launch
As sports fans in the Sunflower State eagerly await the arrival of mobile sports betting, the latest DraftKings Kansas promo code offers $100 for simply pre-registering with the popular sportsbook. NEW USER BONUS. $100 BONUS!. PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS. Use our DraftKings Kansas promo code to secure a $100 pre-registration bonus before...
Caesars New York Promo: Start Week With $1,500 Risk-Free Bet
With the Yankees and Mets cruising toward the postseason, the latest Caesars New York promo allows you to get in on the MLB betting action with a $1,500 risk-free bet. This Caesars New York promo gives bettors a $1,500 risk-free bet to use on MLB, NFL, UFC 278, or any other event on the sports calendar.
Sports betting in Pennsylvania: Promo codes, top-rate promotions, legal apps, how to bet online in PA
When the sports calendar hits August in Pennsylvania, the focus usually shifts to the upcoming football season. Despite passionate fan bases for both the state's college and pro football teams, Pennsylvanians are also keeping an eye on Philadelphia's baseball team this year. It is competing for its first postseason bid in 11 years, which has only heightened interest in Pennsylvania sports betting. With football season on the horizon, the sports schedule will be jam-packed along with others already in action like golf, MMA and European soccer. Whether you are a novice bettor or an experienced gambler, utilizing a Pennsylvania mobile sports betting promo can give you that added incentive to feel comfortable with your bets.
RJ Young explains why he omitted Michigan on Preseason Top 25 list
RJ Young’s Preseason Top 25 list was… a little controversial. Perhaps that’s an understatement. There’s plenty to argue about here, but many viewed his omission of Michigan as the greatest offense. On Monday, Young explained why he left the Wolverines out on his podcast, The Number One Ranked Show.
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
TA Cunningham, 5-star 2024 DL, updates recruitment; 3 B1G schools plus UCLA and USC in the hunt
T.A. Cunningham is a recruit in very high demand nationally. A host of programs have offered the 6-foot-6, 265-pounder, a player ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 18 overall in the class in 2024 by 247Sports. Cunningham currently has nearly 60 offers, and on Monday, he released...
NFL・
Kirk Ferentz opens up on USC, UCLA's addition to B1G: 'Whatever TV's thinking is probably where we're headed'
Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head football coach in the B1G, taking the reins of the Iowa program in 1999 and racking up 190 wins in that time span. When Ferentz was hired, the B1G had 11 schools, all predominantly in the Midwest save for a handful. That number now sits at 14 in 2022 as Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers have joined the conference in the past decade-plus. In 2024, 2 more schools, UCLA and USC, join the fray, putting the B1G at 16 teams and stretching its footprint from coast-to-coast.
Aidan Hutchinson having a blast with strong NFL preseason debut
Aidan Hutchinson is loving life in the NFL after a few months and one preseason game. In the first NFL game of his career, Hutchinson accounted for 2 solo tackles and 1 tackle for loss in the Detroit Lions’ 27-23 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After the game,...
Nebraska football reveals 'Scoring Explosion' alternate jerseys honoring 1983 Huskers
Nebraska football revealed alternate jerseys honoring the 1983 squad that posted one of the most prolific offenses the sport has ever seen. The alternates feature striped white pants, with mesh red jerseys. See for yourself below in a Twitter video Nebraska released to announce the alternates. The 1983 team was...
FOX Sports analyst RJ Young names preseason Top 25 with 5 B1G teams
FOX Sports college football analyst RJ Young has released his first top 25 of the 2022 College Football season and 5 B1G schools were a part of the list. Young has Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan State at No. 7, Iowa at No. 16, Minnesota at No. 22, and Wisconsin at No. 24.
Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers
Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury
Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
Payton Thorne mic'd up: Michigan State drops incredible behind-the-scenes look of Spartans QB
Payton Thorne burst onto the season as a breakout star for Michigan State in 2021. Now, Thorne is looking to make another jump with the Spartans. During his first season as a starter, Thorne threw for over 3,200 yards with 31 total touchdowns. Though he was impressive, the biggest concern with Thorne entering 2022 is improving on a 60% completion rate and 11 interceptions from last season.
Bob Bostad, Wisconsin o-line coach, not comfortable with depth chart for Badgers
Bob Bostad has transitioned back to coach the offensive line for Wisconsin after a stretch coaching the inside linebackers of the Badgers. Heading into 2022, Bostad still sees a need to settle out the 2-deep depth chart on the line. Talking about his unit on Saturday, Bostad pointed out that...
Bronny James reportedly pursued by multiple B1G programs if he goes college route
Bronny James – the son of Lebron James and a 4-star hoops prospect in the class of 2023 – is reportedly being pursued by some B1G programs. A 6-foot-3 guard for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, James will likely have his choice between the college route and the G League Ignite. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, the sense surrounding James is that he will select heading to college basketball, though it is still early in his recruiting process.
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season
Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment
Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
