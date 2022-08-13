When the sports calendar hits August in Pennsylvania, the focus usually shifts to the upcoming football season. Despite passionate fan bases for both the state's college and pro football teams, Pennsylvanians are also keeping an eye on Philadelphia's baseball team this year. It is competing for its first postseason bid in 11 years, which has only heightened interest in Pennsylvania sports betting. With football season on the horizon, the sports schedule will be jam-packed along with others already in action like golf, MMA and European soccer. Whether you are a novice bettor or an experienced gambler, utilizing a Pennsylvania mobile sports betting promo can give you that added incentive to feel comfortable with your bets.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO