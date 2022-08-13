It’s a familiar tale for those who’ve lived in San Francisco long enough when the end of one city tradition must make way for a new one. And with the reopening of the Sir Francis Drake Hotel as the Beacon Grand this spring, the 80-year-old tradition of the Beefeaters has come to an end. But for Eddie Strickland, who wore the red uniform at the Union Square hotel for nearly 20 years, the tradition lives on in a new way: Strickland is hanging his flower-rimmed hats in four San Francisco dining institutions, as symbols of days now gone.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO