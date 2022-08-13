Read full article on original website
What's next for Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne after losing competition to Tyler Buchner?
Drew Pyne didn't win the Notre Dame quarterback competition. But nobody expects his devotion to the Irish to wane whatsoever.
saturdaytradition.com
Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State
Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz says Iowa would be 'stupid' to redshirt true freshman DL in 2022
Kirk Ferentz did not mince his words when it came to discussing true freshman Aaron Graves. The highly-touted defensive lineman has had an impactful fall camp, and it sounds like Graves will be playing in his first year with the program. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ferentz was asked about Graves. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Tomlin praises former Michigan State standout Connor Heyward following Steelers preseason opener
Former Michigan State player Connor Heyward hopes that his first NFL training camp ends with him on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster heading into the 2022 regular season. The younger brother of Steelers star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was taken in the 6th round by Pittsburgh in the most...
Projecting Tyler Buchner's production: How the last five Notre Dame sophomore QBs have fared as starters
Notre Dame has not started sophomores at quarterback often in the last two decades. What does that mean for Tyler Buchner?
saturdaytradition.com
RJ Young explains why he omitted Michigan on Preseason Top 25 list
RJ Young’s Preseason Top 25 list was… a little controversial. Perhaps that’s an understatement. There’s plenty to argue about here, but many viewed his omission of Michigan as the greatest offense. On Monday, Young explained why he left the Wolverines out on his podcast, The Number One Ranked Show.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz opens up on USC, UCLA's addition to B1G: 'Whatever TV's thinking is probably where we're headed'
Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head football coach in the B1G, taking the reins of the Iowa program in 1999 and racking up 190 wins in that time span. When Ferentz was hired, the B1G had 11 schools, all predominantly in the Midwest save for a handful. That number now sits at 14 in 2022 as Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers have joined the conference in the past decade-plus. In 2024, 2 more schools, UCLA and USC, join the fray, putting the B1G at 16 teams and stretching its footprint from coast-to-coast.
247Sports
DeShaun Foster on Charbonnet, RB Depth, the Rose Bowl, and More
UCLA running back coach DeShaun Foster talked about how Zach Charbonnet worked to improve during the offseason, his "two-back" system and trying to find that second back from the depth chart, getting UCLA back to the Rose Bowl and more.
saturdaytradition.com
Former college RB, current youth football head coach, shot during youth game
A former college RB and youth football coach was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend. According to Eric Capper, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at North Texas, former UNT running back Michael “Mike” Hickmon was shot and killed during a youth football game over the weekend. Hickmon was coaching in his son’s youth football team during the incident.
saturdaytradition.com
TA Cunningham, 5-star 2024 DL, updates recruitment; 3 B1G schools plus UCLA and USC in the hunt
T.A. Cunningham is a recruit in very high demand nationally. A host of programs have offered the 6-foot-6, 265-pounder, a player ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 18 overall in the class in 2024 by 247Sports. Cunningham currently has nearly 60 offers, and on Monday, he released...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers
Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
saturdaytradition.com
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season
Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
saturdaytradition.com
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Berger, Jarek Broussard address potential 'lightning and thunder' backfield for Spartans
The Michigan State backfield appears to be in good shape. The Spartans have two quality backs in Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger, both of which transferred into East Lansing during the offseason. Berger, who previously played at Wisconsin, rushed for 88 yards and 1 touchdown during the 2021 season for...
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne mic'd up: Michigan State drops incredible behind-the-scenes look of Spartans QB
Payton Thorne burst onto the season as a breakout star for Michigan State in 2021. Now, Thorne is looking to make another jump with the Spartans. During his first season as a starter, Thorne threw for over 3,200 yards with 31 total touchdowns. Though he was impressive, the biggest concern with Thorne entering 2022 is improving on a 60% completion rate and 11 interceptions from last season.
