Ohio State tops list of college football's most 'in-demand' tickets for 2022

Ohio State is gearing up for what should be an exciting season of college football. That is reflected in what has become a highly-sought after ticket in 2022. According to Front Office Sports, Ohio State enters 2022 as the most “in-demand team” on the popular ticket site Stub Hub. It is the first time the Buckeyes have taken the top spot, bumping Nick Saban and Alabama to No. 2 entering the season.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 5 dream and 5 disaster scenarios for 2022

August is the time for dreaming. The rust is flying off in team practices, the summertime blues are cooling away, and college football is mere weeks from return. For Ohio State, the dreams are big dreams — just as the expectations are big expectations. But that also means that the nightmares are pretty big, too. Here are 5 ways the season could shake up to the best or worst hopes of the Buckeye faithful.
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room

The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s C.J. Hicks loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The expectations are high for what C.J. Hicks’ Ohio State football career may look like, and he took the first step in that direction. The freshman linebacker became the latest player to lose his black stripe, making him an “official Buckeye,” joining linebacker Chip Trayanum and cornerback Jyaire Brown. Overall he’s the sixth player to do so, with three accomplishing that feat in the spring.
saturdaytradition.com

Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment

Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
The Spun

Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season

Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
NBC4 Columbus

Kamryn Babb awarded Ohio State’s Block O jersey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday. Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” […]
saturdaytradition.com

Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State

Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
