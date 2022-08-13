Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Ohio State football game for 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series begins today with Ohio State. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. The 2021 Buckeyes were built on the same concept as the previous 2 national...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State tops list of college football's most 'in-demand' tickets for 2022
Ohio State is gearing up for what should be an exciting season of college football. That is reflected in what has become a highly-sought after ticket in 2022. According to Front Office Sports, Ohio State enters 2022 as the most “in-demand team” on the popular ticket site Stub Hub. It is the first time the Buckeyes have taken the top spot, bumping Nick Saban and Alabama to No. 2 entering the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 5 dream and 5 disaster scenarios for 2022
August is the time for dreaming. The rust is flying off in team practices, the summertime blues are cooling away, and college football is mere weeks from return. For Ohio State, the dreams are big dreams — just as the expectations are big expectations. But that also means that the nightmares are pretty big, too. Here are 5 ways the season could shake up to the best or worst hopes of the Buckeye faithful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s preseason ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Are we headed for another Ohio State football vs. Alabama showdown for the national championship?. The last one did not go well for the Buckeyes, obviously. Barring another pandemic-decimated roster, this squad looks better prepared to face off with what should again be an outrageously talented team in Tuscaloosa.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
buckeyesports.com
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Schedules Home-And-Home Series With Boston College
Another non-conference opponent is on the schedule for the Ohio State women’s basketball team this season as the Buckeyes are scheduled to travel to Boston College on Nov. 13. Ohio State will then host the Eagles next season. This will be the 11th matchup between these programs, with Ohio...
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eleven Warriors
Joshua Padilla Focused on Senior Year at Wayne, Plans to Enroll Early and Will Play Center at Ohio State
Last November, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla became Ohio State's second commitment in the 2023 class. Now entering his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman believes he has improved himself as a player even more and has his eyes set on helping Wayne High School capture a state championship.
Ohio State football’s C.J. Hicks loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The expectations are high for what C.J. Hicks’ Ohio State football career may look like, and he took the first step in that direction. The freshman linebacker became the latest player to lose his black stripe, making him an “official Buckeye,” joining linebacker Chip Trayanum and cornerback Jyaire Brown. Overall he’s the sixth player to do so, with three accomplishing that feat in the spring.
saturdaytradition.com
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment
Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season
Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Notre Dame football names its starting quarterback for the opener against Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State will face a second-year quarterback and former top-100 recruit making his first college start when Notre Dame opens the season in Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3. Tyler Buchner was named the starter for the opener by head coach Marcus Freeman on Saturday, winning the starting...
Is Penn State still the Big Ten team the least afraid of Ohio State? Buckeyes schedule breakdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Our Ohio State football schedule breakdown hits late October and a trip to State College, as the Buckeyes will head to Penn State for their eighth game of the season. The game. Ohio State at Penn State, Oct. 29, time TBA. Listen to a full breakdown of...
Kurelic: Buckeyes’ recruiting goals; name to keep in mind; 5-star athlete help; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) With the commitment late this afternoon of safety Jayden Bonsu to Ohio State, that means the...
Kamryn Babb awarded Ohio State’s Block O jersey
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday. Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” […]
saturdaytradition.com
Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State
Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
Is Ohio State among the most or least expensive of the top public universities?
In some countries, such as Poland and Denmark, getting an affordable (virtually free) public education is within reach of all citizens and residents of other EU nations. In the United States, the cost of public school depends on state residency.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
WHIZ
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
Comments / 3