Read full article on original website
Related
Fox40
How do speed limits in California compare to those in other states?
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve driven in California long, you know the speed limit on most freeways is set at 65 miles per hour — how much faster you drive is a matter of personal risk, legal and otherwise. In dozens of other states, 70 mph speed...
Fox40
Californians asked to conserve energy Wednesday due to high heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s power grid operator asked residents to voluntarily conserve energy starting Wednesday afternoon. The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System’s Operator for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in anticipation of high temperatures. Wednesday is expected to have temperatures above 100 in Sacramento.
Fox40
Parentless Florida teen not ‘mature’ enough to seek abortion, court rules
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pregnant Florida 16-year-old was denied an abortion for a second time this week, after a state court of appeals said she didn’t present evidence she was “mature” enough to make the decision. Now, the teen, who is parentless and says she...
Fox40
California has a new strategy to save and collect water, Natural Resources Sec. Wade Crowfoot gives context
(Inside California Politics) — California has a new strategy to save and collect water, Natural Resources Sec. Wade Crowfoot gives context. California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot joined Inside California Politics to discuss California’s new water strategy detailed this week by Governor Gavin Newsom. Crowfoot explains the goals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
Triple-digit temperatures expected all week in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Temperatures are forecasted to reach triple digits this week in Sacramento, according to the FOX40 Weather Center, with Tuesday possibly being the hottest day of the summer. Monday’s high reached 102 degrees. Tuesday is expected to reach 106 degrees, which would tie the two current hottest days...
Comments / 0