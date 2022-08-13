ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fox40

Californians asked to conserve energy Wednesday due to high heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s power grid operator asked residents to voluntarily conserve energy starting Wednesday afternoon. The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System’s Operator for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in anticipation of high temperatures. Wednesday is expected to have temperatures above 100 in Sacramento.
California has a new strategy to save and collect water, Natural Resources Sec. Wade Crowfoot gives context

(Inside California Politics) — California has a new strategy to save and collect water, Natural Resources Sec. Wade Crowfoot gives context. California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot joined Inside California Politics to discuss California’s new water strategy detailed this week by Governor Gavin Newsom. Crowfoot explains the goals...
Triple-digit temperatures expected all week in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Temperatures are forecasted to reach triple digits this week in Sacramento, according to the FOX40 Weather Center, with Tuesday possibly being the hottest day of the summer. Monday’s high reached 102 degrees. Tuesday is expected to reach 106 degrees, which would tie the two current hottest days...
SACRAMENTO, CA

