ABERDEEN, S.D. – One person died and three others were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the vehicle was northbound on Brown County 14 when it ran through the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. The vehicle hit a dip in the road and the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and hit a tree.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and three others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen Thursday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10.
Noem Campaigned for Laxalt in Nevada Saturday; Diehl Wipes Kristi-Corey Boston Pic
Kristi Noem continued over the weekend to neglect her South Dakota duties in favor of campaigning across the country. After flying out of Spearfish Wednesday morning on billionaire Ernie Boch Jr’s jet to spend two nights in Massachusetts campaigning for Geoff Diehl, then flying Boch Aviation to a GOP fundraiser in Alabama on Friday, Noem joined Ted Cruz, Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, and a number of other election deniers at a Republican event called the Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nevada:
