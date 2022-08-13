Read full article on original website
Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
nbcboston.com
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Business Buzz: Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space; Clothing retailer Johnny Was moving in; What happened to the swings?
Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space. We’ve reached out to Black & Blue for more details on its Wellesley Square, such as when it hopes to open. Black & Blue has a handful of other locations, including three in New York and one in Burlington, Mass. The Burlington restaurant opened in 2018 within a Residence Inn hotel.
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
Deer Island Light - both the original foundation and the newer light - taken last night in the harbor
Let’s do this Reddit we can figure out who did this!!!. This always drives me nuts, why the hell could they not replace the Deer Island light and use the nice original historic foundation? Because the idiots in charge say we have don't have the money in the budget, but hold on, don't actually try to fix or improve the infrastructure, there's no money for anything but the cheapest solution to the absolutely minimum of infrastructure, there's no way to find any funding to fix existing things, all that extra money you see in the budget... well that is for healthcare and new nuclear aircraft carriers, can't touch that, except tax breaks, plenty of tax breaks, just tax breaks for consuming more, tax breaks for buying stuff, then that will fix everything.
Fair and fun-filled at Bolton Fair in Lancaster
LANCASTER — Blue skies and cooler temperatures complemented sunny smiles over the weekend during the 139th Bolton Fair. The fair featured agricultural exhibits, entertainment and — of course food and rides. ...
5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area
Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more. I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my...
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
Former home of Fairway Beef, and its iconic bull Sir Loin, is under sale agreement
WORCESTER — The Grafton Street building that for decades housed Fairway Beef and its iconic Sir Loin metal bull is under agreement for sale, a real estate agent confirmed Monday. Mike Martin, of M&R Realty Experts, confirmed to the Telegram & Gazette that a buyer has agreed to purchase the 44 Grafton St. building pending due diligence...
Drivers ready? City of Boston launches a new parking app Monday
BOSTON — Some changes are on tap for drivers who park in the City of Boston. The city is using a new parking app, and it launches on Monday. Boston has partnered with ParkMobile and the new app will replace the current version of the ParkBoston app. The city says it offers “an enhanced user experience and more functionality.”
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
Relax With a Private Spa and Sauna Inside of This Inexpensive Cabin in Massachusetts
Yes, you read the headline correctly. There is a personal, infrared sauna inside of cabin that you can camp in for pretty cheap. Let's say camping is not your thing. I am talking ground, tent, bugs, etc. Then "glamping" is certainly for you. The difference? Glamping is typically easier, usually...
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
iheart.com
Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict
Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
communityadvocate.com
Tavolino remains a community-centric gathering place post-pandemic
WESTBOROUGH – As the pandemic loosens its hold, Tavolino restaurant remains firmly placed as a hub of the community. “We are definitely excited to host more events and are starting to get more groups coming in,” says General Manager Abby Winant. “During COVID, we had to cap the number of people who could be in the restaurant. Now we have business groups, large families, and local sports teams who come in. We host the Westborough Rotary Club; I really appreciate that they think of us for their events.”
Drought Is Better Than You Think for SouthCoast Apple Season
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super-low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous fall...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
