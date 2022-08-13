ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

CBS Boston

Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home

NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
NORTH READING, MA
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions

It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
LOWELL, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space; Clothing retailer Johnny Was moving in; What happened to the swings?

Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space. We’ve reached out to Black & Blue for more details on its Wellesley Square, such as when it hopes to open. Black & Blue has a handful of other locations, including three in New York and one in Burlington, Mass. The Burlington restaurant opened in 2018 within a Residence Inn hotel.
WELLESLEY, MA
Deer Island Light - both the original foundation and the newer light - taken last night in the harbor

Let’s do this Reddit we can figure out who did this!!!. This always drives me nuts, why the hell could they not replace the Deer Island light and use the nice original historic foundation? Because the idiots in charge say we have don't have the money in the budget, but hold on, don't actually try to fix or improve the infrastructure, there's no money for anything but the cheapest solution to the absolutely minimum of infrastructure, there's no way to find any funding to fix existing things, all that extra money you see in the budget... well that is for healthcare and new nuclear aircraft carriers, can't touch that, except tax breaks, plenty of tax breaks, just tax breaks for consuming more, tax breaks for buying stuff, then that will fix everything.
BOSTON, MA
City
Natick, MA
Live 95.9

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict

Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
DALTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Tavolino remains a community-centric gathering place post-pandemic

WESTBOROUGH – As the pandemic loosens its hold, Tavolino restaurant remains firmly placed as a hub of the community. “We are definitely excited to host more events and are starting to get more groups coming in,” says General Manager Abby Winant. “During COVID, we had to cap the number of people who could be in the restaurant. Now we have business groups, large families, and local sports teams who come in. We host the Westborough Rotary Club; I really appreciate that they think of us for their events.”
WESTBOROUGH, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.

