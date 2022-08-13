ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After String Of Business Burglaries In Mineola, Hempstead

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
365 Willis Avenue in Mineola; Suspect Peter Granath. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Nassau County Police

A suspect is in custody following a string of business burglaries on Long Island.

Nassau County Police Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis Ave. in Mineola for a building alarm at around 4:04 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man running westbound on Ferncroft Road, according to police.

After canvassing the area officers were able to locate the subject at the intersection of Mineola Avenue and Canterbury Road, said police.

After a thorough investigation the suspect, Peter Granath, age 30, of Mineola, was placed into police custody without incident.

During the investigation, police say it was determined that Granath was also responsible for the following burglaries over the last few weeks:

  • Wednesday, July 20: DiCrescio Law Office, 462 Sagamore Ave., East Williston
  • Wednesday, July 20: Palacios Law Group, 15 Roslyn Rd., Mineola
  • Tuesday, July 26: Bacchion CPA Office, 120 Front St., Mineola
  • Tuesday, July 26: Office Building, 55 Willis Ave., Mineola
  • Tuesday, July 26: Edge City Church, 182 1st St., Mineola
  • Wednesday, July 27: 7 Day Spa, 101 Front St., Hempstead
  • Thursday, July 28: Citadel of Greatness Church, 201 Peninsula Blvd., Hempstead
  • Wednesday, Aug. 3: Chamsarang Korean Methodist Church, 94 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
  • Friday, Aug. 12: Klee Woolf Goldman Filipi LLP, 348 Willis Ave., Mineola

Granath has been charged with:

  • 10 counts of third-degree burglary,
  • Third-degree criminal mischief,
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 13 at First District Court in Hempstead.

