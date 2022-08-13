Read full article on original website
valpo.life
Chester celebrates 75 years with music and local vendors at Central Park Plaza
To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Chester, Inc. rented out the William E. Urschel Pavilion and the Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Friday, August 12. Bluewater Kings Band took to the stage as over 300 attendees floated between Vienna Beef, Ricochet Tacos, Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery, Noaks Popcorn, Blockhead Beerworks, and Valpo Velvet to satisfy their cravings from Mexican food to soft serve.
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 18 – 21
Yet another wonderful, warm weekend of August is here, and there are tons of awesome events that you could get up to. Whether it’s biking, concerts, or festivals, there’s something for everyone to choose from. Take a look at our list of 10 Fun Things To Do in...
Jennifer Hudson hosts 12th annual ‘Hatch Day’ in honor of nephew Julian
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian […]
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
valpo.life
Flanagin’s Bulk Mail Service: Donna & Doug Flanagin celebrate 50 years of marriage
Donna and Doug Flanagin celebrated 50 years of marriage on Sunday, marking their anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at Allure on the Lake in Chesterton. For five decades, the couples have lived together, worked together, raised a family together and made a shared impact on the Valparaiso community and greater Northwest Indiana that’s hard to measure.
nwi.life
Kayak Launch Dedication
The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake accessible small watercraft launch at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park. The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous. The afternoon begins with the NWIPA Annual Rendezvous at...
WNDU
Bluhm County Park holds grand opening for first all-inclusive playground
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As soon as the ribbon was cut, kids rushed to play on the new inclusive playground at Bluhm County Park in LaPorte County. The grand opening on Saturday invited kids and families to play while they enjoyed music, refreshments, giveaways, coloring, and more. The new...
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
nwi.life
MLK PARK BASKETBALL COURTS TO CLOSE INDEFINITELY
Due to the recent spate of violence in MLK Park, Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation have decided to shut down use of the basketball courts at MLK Park on Lyons Street. “This park is named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
Aquinas Catholic Community School breaks ground on $3 million expansion
Aquinas Catholic Community School in Merrillville soon will have more space to accommodate its growing enrollment. The post Aquinas Catholic Community School breaks ground on $3 million expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
fox32chicago.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
nwi.life
Centier Bank Receives Business Investment Award at Economic Development Corporation’s Gala
Centier Bank was recently awarded the Business Investment Award at the Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City’s (EDCMC) Silver Anniversary Gala and Investment Awards. The event recognized companies that have invested in Michigan City from 2018-2021. The EDCMC's Silver Anniversary Gala & Business Investment Awards were an opportunity to...
Inside Indiana Business
Wittenberg Village to close Crown Point skilled nursing facility
One of the largest senior living communities in northwest Indiana is planning to close its nursing home. Wittenberg Village in Crown Point says it will close its skilled nursing building on October 11, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages and inflation. The retirement community’s residential living and...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
Water temperatures plummet at some Lake Michigan beaches as cold upwelling occurs
We still have nice warm water on the surface of Lake Michigan, just not everywhere. The northeast wind this weekend has really chilled off the water at some of the hottest Michigan beaches. Michigan’s south end beaches on Lake Michigan have been the most affected by warm water being pushed...
fox32chicago.com
Hammond mayor pulls basketball rims down at MLK Park after 2 shootings, 1 person killed
HAMMOND, Ind. - Two back-to-back shootings, one of them fatal, has prompted Hammond's mayor to pull the rims off the basketball courts at MLK Park. Given the recent uptick in violence, he says there's no timetable on putting them back. "To see the violence taking place at this park is...
Small Cheval opens, with mural of Donny Hathaway overlooking patio
The much-anticipated Hyde Park Small Cheval has opened at 1307 E. 53rd St., with burgers, fries, milkshakes and a liquor license. It's the fifth one in the city and the first on the South Side. Complementing the business's spacious patio abutting Nichols Park is a mural of Chicago soul legend...
Chicago Defender
Estate Sale Goddess Hosted The William E. & Peggy Brazley Estate Liquidation
The weekend of August 5-7, 2022, estate liquidators Ty & Lynne McDaniel, owners of Estate Sale Goddess, drew a large crowd of shoppers to the former estate of prominent power couple William E. and Peggy Brazley in Olympia Fields, IL. The 7,000 square feet 15-room mansion, designed by Brazley, has...
