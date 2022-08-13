Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages
(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio, Kentucky officials again ask for money for Brent Spence Bridge project
(The Center Square) – Ohio and Kentucky made a second request to a second federal grant program to cover the $1.66 billion needed to replace an Ohio River bridge that connects the two states at Cincinnati. The second ask follows a May request for the 8-mile Brent Spence Bridge...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Minnesota violent crime increased 21% in 2021
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report shows a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state. Local law enforcement agencies submit the crime summary data to meet state and federal reporting requirements. A BCA crime data...
KPVI Newschannel 6
West Virginia governor calls state of emergency over Kanawha, Fayette flooding
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after heavy rainfall caused damaging floods, which means the state may be able to receive federal relief funding. The counties suffered from heavy rainfall Sunday night into Monday morning, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia schools reporting vacancies despite salary hikes
(The Center Square) – Despite Virginia teacher salaries continuing to rise, many school districts are reporting teacher shortages as students return to class for the 2022-2023 school year. During the 2022 biennial budget negotiations, lawmakers agreed to raise teacher salaries by 10% over two years – 5% during the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Most Louisiana charter schools meet requirement for serving disadvantaged students
(The Center Square) — The vast majority of Louisiana charter schools are meeting a requirement to serve economically disadvantaged students, and the percentage of schools that are not has decreased significantly in recent years, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditors report. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
KPVI Newschannel 6
With COVID mitigations loosened, start of the school year looks different in Illinois
(The Center Square) – As many school districts across Illinois welcome back students this month, classrooms will look significantly different than last year, at least in terms of COVID-19 precautions. With new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that addresses the need to keep students...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters in North Dakota can vote to legalize recreational marijuana this November
(The Center Square ) – North Dakota voters will be able to determine whether recreational marijuana becomes legal after the secretary of state determined there were enough signatures to put it on the November ballot. New Approach North Dakota announced Monday in a press release that it met the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Midwestern states top nation in rankings of political speech freedoms
(The Center Square) – Three Midwestern states scored best in the nation in analysis of laws restricting speech about government. Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa outranked every other state by wide margins. That’s the conclusion of a report issued by the Institute for Free Speech, a national nonprofit research facility...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Hampshire panel tables $100M youth center settlement
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire attorney general's office is headed back to the negotiating table to come up with a new plan to compensate hundreds of victims of physical and sexual abuse at a state-run juvenile correctional facility. On Wednesday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee directed Attorney...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dry conditions persist, but crops hanging in there
DES MOINES — Widely scattered rain across the state resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Dry conditions continued to stress crops and pastures. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. Topsoil moisture condition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia budget chief asks state agencies to hold the line on spending requests for new fiscal year
(The Center Square) — The head of Georgia’s budget agency is asking state agencies to keep their budgets flat for the upcoming budget process. Although Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, state officials are worried that rising inflation could hurt the state’s cash flow. For...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check
The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee received $3.7M in taxes on $183M in sports wagering during July
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $3.7 million in taxes on sports gambling in July, according to numbers released last week from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $183 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s 12 online sports book...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Push to revamp public schools sparks split in education community, 'Time to raise the bar'
BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders and local school superintendents are on a collision course over a proposal to overhaul the state's accountability system for public schools. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others want to toughen rules for high schools to earn an A rating. They also...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rulemaking approval process advances for new Tennessee school funding formula approved in May
(The Center Square) — Tennessee's new public school funding program, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, continues to move forward and soon rulemaking for the program will begin a review by Tennessee's Attorney General before publication for 90 days on the Secretary of State's website. While many details of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Taxpayer rebate checks finally headed to Hoosier homes
The check is in the mail — for real, this time. Following months of delays caused by a nationwide shortage of security paper, the state auditor on Monday will begin printing some 1.7 million paper checks to return a portion of Indiana's bulging budget reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia Board of Education to hold first meeting with Youngkin appointees
(The Center Square) – The Virginia Board of Education plans to meet Wednesday, the first meeting since Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees took their seats and solidified a 5-4 majority for the governor. After a July meeting was postponed because only four members could attend, the nine-member board rescheduled...
Comments / 0