ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

Mississippi DPS releases dash cam video of arrest by trooper in McComb

By Rachel Hernandez, Leah Williams
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YL2Ex_0hG8KuBT00

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) have completed an investigation into a recent viral video of a MHP trooper arresting a man in McComb. The agencies believe there’s no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper.

Viral video of arrest involving MHP trooper sparks investigation

The agencies released a more than 39 minute-long video of the incident that was shot from the trooper’s dash and in-cab cameras. According to agency officials, the following is the timeline of events in the video:

  • On Friday, August 5, Trooper Hayden Falvey stopped Eugene Lewis on Schmidt Road in McComb for a traffic stop. He stopped Eugene for speeding through a light after it had turned from green to yellow, not wearing a seatbelt and passing vehicles on the right.
  • Falvey said he smelled marijuana coming from Eugene’s car and on his breath. He said Eugene’s driver’s license was suspended and that he was driving without liability insurance. Eugene admitted to Falvey that there may be a burnt marijuana cigarette in his car. He also admitted that he smoked marijuana about 45 minutes to an hour before the traffic stop.
  • Falvey put him in handcuffs and began searching his car. Gary and Derrius Lewis, who identified themselves as Eugene’s brothers, drove up to the scene. Falvey told them to leave because he had no backup and they were in an unpopulated area. The brothers left the scene.
  • When Falvey told Eugene that he was under arrest and tried to put him in the police cruiser, Eugene “became belligerent.” Falvey radioed dispatch and requested assistance. Falvey thought he had buckled Eugene into the car.
  • Eugene’s brothers came back to the scene and got out of their car. Falvey walked to the back of the cruiser to tell the brothers to leave. At that time, Eugene got out of the cruiser and started shouting at Falvey.
  • Eugene resisted when Falvey tried to get him back in the cruiser, which caused both of them to fall. Falvey tried to secure Eugene with his knees and legs so his hands would be free if his brothers tried to approach him.
  • Eugene indicated that he would willingly get back into the cruiser. Falvey helped Eugene get to his feet and to the cruiser. Eugene began resisting when Falvey tried to fully put him in the cruiser. Falvey buckled him in.
  • Eugene indicated that he needed to go to a hospital. Falvey requested an ambulance. Paramedics arrived and determined that Eugene’s vital signs were normal, no injuries were observed and he was medically clear to be taken to jail.
  • Falvey then told both brothers that they were under arrest. He said Derrius was slurring his speech and his breath smelled of an intoxicating beverage. Derrius admitted to drinking earlier, but refused a preliminary breath test.
NAACP responds to viral MHP arrest video

Eugene Lewis was charged with careless driving, seatbelt violation, disregard for traffic device, window tint violation, no proof of insurance, DUI 1st offense, resisting arrest and failure to comply.

Gary Lewis was charged with two counts of obstructing a public street, resisting arrest, failure to comply, no driver’s license on demand, seatbelt violation, expired tag, improperly displayed tag and window tint violation.

Derrius Lewis was charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply, public drunkenness and disturbing the peace.

“MHSP’s internal review of this matter revealed no evidence of excessive force. All evidence indicates that Trooper Falvey demonstrated exemplary patience, judgement and skill in maintaining the safety of all involved throughout what could have easily become a tragic incident,” said Lt. Col. Malachi Sanders, Director of the MHSP Enforcement Division.

DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell said he is proud of the trooper, and that he was just protecting himself in a dangerous situation.

Watch the full dashcam video here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 24

Daphne Lowe Bates
2d ago

All 3 should be arrested, charged with assault, endangering the police officer, & any other charges they can file. They should be given a large fine for their behavior. The state, counties & cities must make it hard on the criminals so it is something they do not want to do again.

Reply(1)
20
Guest
2d ago

Glad no one was hurt and that the PD had the video equipment to back this officer up. The initial allegations and reports we’re definitely distressing.

Reply
18
Beverly Blackwell Hitt
2d ago

This officer did nothing wrong and exhibited car more patience than I would have! Very dangerous situation for the HP and glad he was not injured!!

Reply
13
Related
Magnolia State Live

State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being shot in Woodville

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot in Woodville on Sunday, August 14. The Natchez Democrat reported the man was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. at Merit Health Natchez. He has not yet been identified. Officials with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t give the newspaper more details, […]
WOODVILLE, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction

Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
PITKIN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mccomb, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Mccomb, MS
Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Tindell
WDAM-TV

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has been able to purchase cameras for all deputies on staff. “Anytime we do a search, traffic stop or any type of investigation, its going to be recorded from now on,” said Lamar County Deputy Kane Kittrell. “Hopefully, that’ll provide the public with a little more trust.”
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Chief of Mississippi Highway Patrol has died

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has died. The MHP announced the death of David Huggins this afternoon. Huggins served as Chief of the Highway Patrol under Governor Ray Mabus from 1988 until 1992. In 2000, he...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Mhp
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Friday that its internal investigation found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest — a confrontation caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested. An investigation started after the relatives’ video of the Aug. 5 incident went viral. The footage showed the trooper putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a grassy ditch in a rural area near the south Mississippi city of McComb. The department and investigators from two of its divisions, the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, said they completed all necessary inquiries. “A review of this incident by MBI agents and command staff produced no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper throughout the encounter,” Lt. Col. Charles Haynes, director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, said in a news release.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

NAACP responds to viral MHP arrest video

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Conference NAACP released a statement regarding a recent viral video of a Mississippi State Trooper arresting a man in McComb. The video, captured on Friday, August 5, was recorded by a man named Packer Lewis. The video shows one of his brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJTV 12

Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Magnolia

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after multiple drugs were found at a home in Magnolia on Thursday, August 11. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said narcotics officers conduced a search warrant at a home on Sherman Road. They said officers found about 650 grams of marijuana, 200 grams […]
MAGNOLIA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims

The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
OXFORD, MS
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy