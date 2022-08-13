California Youth Coach With Connections To NFL Players Arrested On Charges Of Sexual Assault Of Minors

Read full article on original website
Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape
Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
California Woman Arrested After Husband Caught Her on Video Allegedly Using Drano to Poison His Drinks
A California woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to poison her husband. As NBC News reported on Wednesday, the woman—Yue Yu, a 45-year-old dermatologist—was arrested earlier this month after her husband secretly filmed her during an attempted alleged poisoning in progress. Per the report, she was using Drano and pouring it into drinks intended for husband.
Marshawn Lynch Arrest Video Shows Cops Forcibly Removed Him From Car, 'No More Games'
2:08 PM PT -- More police video from the arrest shows Lynch did tell an officer at the scene that he stole the car, though he chuckled while he said it. Lynch also did appear to be nodding in and out of sleep while he was being asked questions. Marshawn...
High School Football Player Dies in Dad's Arms After NFL Star's Brother Allegedly Shoots Him
A suspect has been accused of murdering a Florida teen on Tuesday during an alleged drug deal gone bad in Little Havana. Online records confirm Demarcus Cook, 18, was arrested Wednesday on a single count of first-degree murder. According to Miami Police, 17-year-old Isaiah Hernandez was standing outside his home...
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Boy, 6, Dies After Parents Beat Him for Drinking From Toilet: Deputies
"First, the mother beat him, then the father started repeatedly punching this little boy with a closed fist," Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said.
Man terrorized women by leaving 30 pairs of underwear outside home, Florida cops say
Investigators used the price tags to find their suspect.
Female inmates allege they were raped after a guard sold cell access for $1,000
A lawsuit alleges officers at an Indiana jail watched the incident play out, but didn't intervene. A lawyer for the sheriff's office has said the women are seeking financial gain from the department.
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’
The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
Texas nurse facing murder charges for fiery Los Angeles crash was reportedly volatile after breakups
Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The traveling nurse who is facing murder charges for allegedly plowing through a Los Angeles intersection at 90 mph last week reportedly had...
Jail guard describes how Florida school shooter attacked him
A jail guard testified Wednesday that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked him with little warning nine months after Cruz murdered 17 students and staff at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago and tried to wrest away his electric stun gun. As jurors in Cruz's death...
Mystikal’s Lawyer Confident Rapper Will Be Cleared In Rape Case
Mystikal‘s lawyer has spoken out on his client’s latest case and is very confident the rapper will beat the sexual assault charge levied against him. Joel Pearce, an attorney who previously represented the rapper when he faced similar rape and kidnapping charges in 2020, said he doesn’t believe the current rape and kidnapping charges against the former No Limit rapper will stick.
Arrest made in brutal 1982 killing of a California teenager, officials say
A 75-year-old man was arrested last week and charged in the 1982 rape and murder of a teenage girl in California after DNA connected him to the scene, officials announced Tuesday.
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later
A Federal grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Arizona man in connection with the death of Jamie Yazzie, a Navajo woman who went missing in the summer of 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated in a press release. Tre James, who like the victim was also from Pinon, was arrested on...
Footage shows California doctor poisoning her husband with Drano, lawyer says
Screen grabs of footage allegedly show her with a bottle of Drano in their kitchen.
San Francisco beating of 70-year-old Asian woman: Police seek 11-year-old, 3 other young suspects
Multiple law enforcement sources told Fox News Saturday they are seeking an 11-year-old boy and three other young suspects in a brutal attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in San Francisco last weekend. The vicious assault was captured on video, but no suspects are in custody. Authorities said that an...
Hawaii couple charged with stealing identities of 2 dead children in Texas
A couple living in Hawaii are accused in federal court of living under the false identities of two dead infants from Texas since the late 1980s, unsealed court documents say. Walter Glenn Primose and his wife, Gwynn Darle Morrison, assumed the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague — two Texas babies who died in the late 1960s — respectively, and allegedly used those identities to obtain fraudulent Social Security cards, passports and driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint filed July 21.
Texas ‘Honor Killing’ Dad Claims Shadowy People Were Following Him
A Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of a taxi in an “honor killing” before going on the lam for over a decade took the stand in his own defense on Monday—and claimed he “felt his life was in danger” the night of the 2008 incident.Yaser Said, 64, has pleaded not guilty to the murders of his daughters, 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina. Prosecutors allege that Said killed them outside of a Dallas-area hotel after learning they had begun dating and after they had escaped from their house out of fear. Said’s lawyers have argued...
