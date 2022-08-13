ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Jesus opens Arsenal account with double in win over Leicester

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuZHK_0hG8IOJ900

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gabriel Jesus opened his Arsenal account with two goals as the London side maintained their strong start to the Premier League season with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

In sizzling sunshine in north London, Brazilian forward Jesus produced a dazzling display, scoring twice before the break and going close to a hat-trick on several occasions.

Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli were also on target for the vibrant Gunners who joined champions Manchester City on six points from two games.

Leicester twice clawed themselves back to within a goal of the hosts thanks to an own goal by William Saliba, who like Jesus was making his home debut, and James Maddison.

Arsenal's signing of Jesus from Manchester City for a fee reported to be around 45 million pounds was one of the standout moves of the summer and he already looks the part.

"I am so happy because we played so good against a tough opponent," said Jesus, who received a standing ovation from the home fans when he was substituted late on.

"I work all day every day to score goals. I was not unhappy at Manchester City, I just wanted to play and the club understood."

The 25-year-old was the heartbeat of Arsenal's attack and he opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after a long spell of possession ended with his delightful chip from the left side of the area going over Danny Ward.

Jesus made it 2-0 in the 35th minute with a close-range header and he was twice denied by Ward before the break as he ran the Leicester defence ragged.

Leicester had a penalty reversed by referee Darren England after a VAR check in the first half after Jamie Vardy tumbled in the area under pressure from Aaron Ramsdale.

But they did get a lifeline shortly after the break when Saliba diverted the ball into his own net trying to intercept a James Justin header from a Jonny Evans pass.

No sooner had the visitors scored, however, than they shot themselves in the foot with keeper Ward fumbling a cross to Jesus who teed up Xhaka to slot home.

England midfielder Maddison, reported to be a transfer target for several teams, drilled a shot through Ramsdale's legs to make it 3-2 but again Arsenal's response was immediate with Jesus passing to fellow Brazilian Martinelli who fired a precise shot inside the post.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United embarrassed in 4-0 loss to Brentford, drop to bottom of the Premier League table

It all went wrong for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from the first kick in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in a trip to Gtech Community Stadium Saturday. David De Gea's mistakes were on full display as within 30 minutes, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, and Ben Mee all found the back of the net before Bryan Mbeumo put things further out of sight before the first half ended. Ten Hag responded wit a triple change with Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Lisandro Martinez all getting hooked. Scott McTominay, Raphel Varane, and Tyrell Malacia would replace them but it wouldn't change the result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
James Maddison
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
William Saliba
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
James Justin
BBC

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea manager to face FA inquiry over referee Taylor comments

The FA will investigate Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following Sunday's post-match comments about referee Anthony Taylor. Tuchel was angry after Harry Kane's equaliser six minutes into stoppage time earned Tottenham a dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. The German suggested that Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester City#Brazilian
SPORTbible

"One of the best I've seen" - Liverpool youngster shines out on loan

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has heaped praise on Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson, after the youngster impressed on his debut at the weekend. The Dons ran out 4-1 winners over St Mirren in their opening Scottish Premier League match, and Clarkson managed to get on the scoresheet, scoring a long-range piledriver on the brink of half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

549K+
Followers
349K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy