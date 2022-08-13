ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Frustrated Brighton held to scoreless draw by Newcastle

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LOFt_0hG8INQQ00

BRIGHTON, England, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion were thwarted by two goal-line clearances as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at a sun-drenched Amex Stadium on Saturday.

With temperatures soaring to more than 30 degrees Celsius on England's south coast, the game got off to a flying start as Brighton pinned back the visitors for the first 10 minutes before Newcastle started to hit back with lightning-quick counter attacks.

Solli March looked to have given Brighton the lead in the 33rd minute but fullback Kieran Trippier was on hand to clear the ball off the line, with replays showing that most of the ball was over the line.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope made a brilliant save early in the second half, clawing away Adam Lallana's header after Brighton's attacking midfielder had been left unmarked in the box.

Tempers boiled over in the 57th minute though, when Joelinton and March got involved in a shoving match down by the corner flag, with both players getting shown the yellow card.

The water break shortly afterwards -- introduced this weekend due to scorching temperatures -- was well-earned following a goalmouth scramble that saw Brighton go close, only for Newcastle to zip up the other end on the counter in a move stopped by a last-ditch tackle on Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle continued to threaten on the break and from set pieces but it was Brighton who went closest to breaking the deadlock, forcing a number of saves from Pope and a goal-line clearance from Fabian Schaer as the game finished scoreless.

After winning their opening league fixtures last weekend, the draw leaves both sides on four points.

"The performance was fantastic. Although we should have won we're incredibly proud. We were playing against a top team," Brighton coach Graham Potter told the BBC.

"Credit to the goalkeeper, we just missed that last little bit. We knew how tough it was going to be against Newcastle, with the way they set up and how good they are on the counter-attack," he added.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace

Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Adam Lallana
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#South Coast#England#Brighton Hove Albion#Amex Stadium
BBC

Relive Sunday's Championship action as Blackburn win to go top

A pretty entertaining Sunday of Championship football, I'm sure you'll agree. A ding-dong match between promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and Sheffield United ends all-square, before Blackburn do enough to beat West Brom and preserve their 100% start to the campaign. You can follow Chelsea v Tottenham updates here and we'll be...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Pope saves the day

Everybody knew that the real Premier League season was about to start this Saturday for Newcastle after facing Nottingham Forest to kick the campaign off a week ago. Yes, Forest is now another PL rival, but it’s also a promoted side still struggling to find its footing and with a long road ahead. Brighton, not so much. Both Magpies and Seagulls arrived at this week’s matchday with three points and looking forward to adding three more tokens to their respective tallies with a clash at the Amex. Brighton, playing on home turf for the first time this year, came off defeating Machester United away and, although the Red Devis proved against Brentford (4-0 loss on MD2) that they’re far from a scary team, it was still United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

549K+
Followers
349K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy