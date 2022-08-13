Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz Starts Shaky, But Finishes Debut With TD Drive
Wentz made his Commanders debut Saturday.
247Sports
4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars
But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
Carolina Panthers schedule: Baker Mayfield show continues against Patriots
2022 Carolina Panthers schedule: Week 2 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 19 @ Patriots 7:00 PM
Yardbarker
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, S Jaquiski Tartt return to practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. Smith, 23, had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games during...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Washington Commanders schedule: Carson Wentz to take command against Chiefs
Washington Commanders schedule: Week 2 Date Opponent Time TV Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Chiefs 4:00 PM EST NFL Net Washington
Losing streak over, Tigers eye another win over Guardians
The Detroit Tigers finally had something to smile about on Monday, though they needed two chances to break their losing
Eagles' center Jason Kelce lands at No. 71 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Jason Kelce is a future Hall of Famer, so it should be expected that Philadelphia’s legendary center has the respect of his peers. Following Darius Slay, who landed at No. 77 on the list, the Eagles’ star center made the list again, coming in at No. 71. The...
FOX Sports
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
HOUSTON (AP) — Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass on his only possession in his debut with New Orleans, but the Saints fell to the Houston Texans 17-13 Saturday night after a touchdown in the final minute. Dalton, who joined the Saints after spending last season with the Bears,...
NBC Sports
Opponents praise Mac Jones as QB lands on NFL Top 100 list
If you're looking for reasons to be optimistic about the New England Patriots in 2022, start with No. 10. Mac Jones is coming off a strong rookie campaign for the Patriots and appears poised to elevate his game in Year 2. The 23-year-old also has earned the respect of his peers: Jones cracked the NFL's Top 100 players of 2022 list, checking in at No. 85.
