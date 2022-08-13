Read full article on original website
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Tip Leads To Arrest Of 3 In Atlantic City, Handgun Recovered
A tip about a man with a handgun led to the arrest of three people in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, police conducted surveillance based on the tip. The arrests came during a series of drug sales, police said, resulting in these three suspects being charged:. Matthew...
Jackson, NJ drug dealer heads to prison for distributing massive amount of heroin
A Jackson Township man who was arrested in 2021 for dealing Heroin, among other drugs, in Ocean County has had his day in court and is now heading to prison. The details of his arrest and sentencing for dealing drugs have been announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Cory...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Try to ID Alleged Assault Suspect
Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted as a suspect in an assault investigation. Police have posted screenshots of a man shown in the crowd of what appears to be the Tidal Wave Music Fest held this past weekend on the beach in Atlantic City. The...
Drugs and Murder: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged for Homicide on New Years Day, 2019
Authorities say a 32-year-old man, who is already serving a lengthy prison sentence on drug-related charges, has now been charged in connection to a 2019 New Year's Day homicide in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on January 1, 2019, the Atlantic City Police Department was called...
Camden Man Papa Smurf Heading to Prison for 10 Years for Illegal Gun Possession
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Camden man known on the streets as “Papa Smurf” is heading...
Three Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation by the Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday resulted in three people being arrested with a gun and drugs being seized. The first block of South Mansion Avenue was the area targeted by ACPD officers after they received information about a man with a gun. Detectives observed...
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
When a Future Senator Lived Next To The Atlantic County Jail
This is a one-of-kind story in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Additionally, we can’t find another example like it in all of American history. For more than two decades, there was a very famous family who lived right next to the old Atlantic County Jail. The Gerard Gormley, Sr....
downbeach.com
Ventnor Police to crack down on impaired driving
The Ventnor City Police Department will join other Downbeach law enforcement agencies to crack down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and...
Atlantic City Police Seeking to Identify Suspect Wanted for Assault
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City are searching for a suspect wanted for...
YouTube ‘video vigilantes’ say they are coming to N.J. to nab alleged child predators
Predator catchers. Video vigilantes. Concerned citizen groups. That’s how some describe Cameron Decker and a growing number of his fellow YouTube creators who are traveling the country trying to catch alleged sexual predators before an audience of loyal subscribers on the popular video site. The adults pose online as...
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Setting-off a Homemade Bomb at a Gym
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 40-year-old Dwayne Vandergrift of Gloucester City previously pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Wednesday.
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face
At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
Atlantic City Announces the Re-Funding of Police at Jersey Shore’s Largest City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the Atlantic City Police Department...
Hammonton Gazette
Woman with stick charged
HAMMONTON—A woman who was said to have been yelling while carrying a large stick was charged at 8:48 p.m. on August 7 on the 200 block of 12th Street, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a woman walking around with...
Atlantic County Prosecutor & Atlantic City Police Chief Serve Homeless
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds and Acting Atlantic City Police Chief Jim Sarkos and their respective team members have spent quality time this morning with some of Atlantic City’s most vulnerable citizens, the homeless residents. The two law enforcement agencies are also successfully partnering today with Jewish Family Services.
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Rock 104.1
