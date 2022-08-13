ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

downbeach.com

Ventnor Police to crack down on impaired driving

The Ventnor City Police Department will join other Downbeach law enforcement agencies to crack down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face

At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hammonton Gazette

Woman with stick charged

HAMMONTON—A woman who was said to have been yelling while carrying a large stick was charged at 8:48 p.m. on August 7 on the 200 block of 12th Street, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a woman walking around with...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor

A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
MEDFORD, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

